Journalist Nick Bryant notes in this viral clip from the Shawn Ryan podcast that the Jeffrey Epstein case is being covered up by the federal government and will never progress because it would destroy their entire operational system.

“Epstein had cameras in all of his homes. Epstein was definitely a blackmail artist,” Bryant notes.

“The government wants to make sure that that does not come out. A huge part of our political system is predicated on blackmail,” he adds.

“If that dark, malignant corner of the intelligence that is using blackmail against our politicians and other people, if they were using children, that would make the American people erupt,” Bryant further urges.

He continues, “For that dark corner of intelligence, this is Omaha Beach. They’re not going to give an inch.”

“If you look at all the victims and all the perpetrators and all the procurers involved in the Epstein network … no one’s been indicted except for Ghislaine Maxwell,” the journalist explains.

“That really shows that our government, unfortunately, wants to stop it there,” he adds.

“Why is our government aiding, abetting child trafficking unless they’re protecting some very powerful people and a political process?” Bryant posits.

“That’s the only way that it makes sense,” he concludes.

As we highlighted yesterday, President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi responded very tersely to a reporter’s question about the Epstein case Tuesday, with Trump clearly disgusted that it was still being brought up.

It’s clear that there is a massive coverup in operation.

Trump vowed to provide transparency on the case, yet his DOJ is putting up a brick wall, prompting many of his supporters to call it out as unacceptable.

Many have found themselves reluctantly having to agree with the likes of Trump hater Cenk Uygur and CNN propagandist Jake Tapper.

It is insane.

Meanwhile Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, notes in an X post, “The American people deserve to know truth ref. Epstein, regardless of who it impacts.”

She added that there is further evidence that can be authorised for release, declaring that she will push for it.

“The American people should be free to come to their own conclusions. The Truth will always come out one way or another,” Luna urged.

