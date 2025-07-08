#10 - Tucker Carlson has two theories why Pam Bondi won’t release the Epstein Files.

Theory #1: “Trump is involved.”

But Tucker thinks this explanation is not very likely.

That brings us to Theory #2, which is that Tucker believes the “intel services are at the very center of this story—US and Israeli—and they’re being protected.”

“I think that seems like the most plausible explanation,” Carlson said.

His guest Saagar Enjeti agreed. “That’s the most obvious explanation.”

He explained that the CIA has a long history of “multiple documented cases of pedophilia inside the CIA perpetrated by CIA officers.”

“The only time they actually prosecuted somebody for child pornography was when he was already being prosecuted for mishandling classified information,” he added.

“Well, when they want to crush you, they put kiddie porn on your computer,” Carlson responded.

The clip ended with a reference to a chilling quote by Former CIA Counterintelligence Official Daniel Payne, in which he said:

On government devices, “the amount of child porn I see is just unbelievable.”

#9 - Pam Bondi changes the story on the “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein WITH children.”

BEFORE: Tens of thousands of videos of Epstein WITH children.

AFTER: Tens of thousands of videos of child p*rn were DOWNLOADED by Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: @Ultrafrog17

#8 - Trump says it is “unbelievable” that people are still talking about Jeffrey Epstein after all these years.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years… That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time [answering this, Pam Bondi]?… I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this.”

Pam Bondi added, “THAT’S IT on Epstein.”

This two-minute clip shared by @DiligentDenizen captured the full context, and Trump supporters aren’t happy.

#7 - Guest leaves Tucker Carlson speechless with an interesting theory about the Epstein File cover-up.

“The lie is a signal to everybody else involved in the scheme that to the ultimate ends, the United States government will go to protect all of you.”

“The lie is not for you and me. The lie is for those implicated to say, ‘No matter what, we will protect you.’”

#6 - Video captures @Rep_Stansbury ILLEGALLY using her phone to record on the floor of the House.

This is a violation of House rules and could lead to disciplinary action. The punishment for the first offense is $500.

Credit: @GuntherEagleman

#5 - Elon Musk claims Steve Bannon is in the Epstein files.

#4 - Megyn Kelly says she trusts Dan Bongino not to deceive her, but AG Pam Bondi is a completely different story.

“I trust Dan Bongino, and I trust him not to actively mislead me or you. However, Pam Bondi has definitely made multiple inconsistent statements, and I'm sorry, but she DOES NOT DESERVE the benefit of my good opinion, and I'm not prepared to give it to her.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#3 - Former CIA Officer Calls BS on FBI’s New Epstein Intel

#2 - The Trump admin has launched an operation to TAKE BACK farmland from Chinese Communist Party-affiliated entities in the U.S.

Credit: @nicksortor

#1 - CEO of Weather Modification Company Reveals Cloud Seeding Ops Took Place in Texas TWO DAYS Before Deadly Flood

BONUS #1 - OOPS: CNN Guest Accidentally Says the Quiet Part About Epstein Out Loud

BONUS #2 - The Pain Cure Athletes Call Miraculous—But Doctors Can’t Prescribe

BONUS #3 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #4 - Idea Proposed by RFK Jr. Has Some in MAHA Scratching Their Heads

BONUS #5 - Statins Exposed: The Truth Behind America’s Most Prescribed Drug

