#10 – Tucker Carlson guest reveals CBS BANNED reporters from saying the word “riot” during George Floyd protests.

Tucker was stunned. “Actually?” he asked.

Former CBS reporter Liz Collin confirmed. “Right,” she said.

“You could not use the term ‘riots’ at all in your reporting—just the way we would control the language.”

Collin added that WCCO Minnesota (CBS) mandated “half of the people we interviewed had to be nonwhite or from a protected class.”

That’s ideological discrimination disguised as journalism. Tucker couldn’t believe it.

“Boy, I can’t [imagine]. When they do go bankrupt, will you text me just so I can celebrate? I really hope that they go under soon.”

#9 - Dr. Scott Gottlieb says if RFK Jr forces vaccine manufacturers to remove their aluminum adjuvants, “you'd see a lot of vaccines potentially come off the market because there is no good alternative.”

#8 - Socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani pledges to "root out bigotry" across NYC with an "800% increase in funding for hate crime prevention programs."

#7 - Net migration just turned NEGATIVE for the first time in 50 years.

@profstonge reports: "By sheer coincidence, blue-collar wage growth also just hit a 60-year record.

"On the ground, we’re already seeing massive wage gains (and better conditions) when companies replace illegals with Americans."

#6 - RFK Jr. exposes the dangers of fluoride on Fox News.

“There is a direct correlation between the amount of fluoride in your water and your loss of IQ.”

“Even small increments of fluoride cause IQ loss, particularly in babies—and pre-birth if the mother is exposed.”

“Today we have fluoride in our toothpaste, we have it available in mouthwash—you can get it. But there’s no systemic benefit when you drink it.”

“Fluoride reduces bone density. It calcifies your thyroid.”

“It ought to be up to the parents. The government shouldn’t be saying you should take a neurotoxin.”

#5 - Jen Psaki unintentionally exposes the fake news.

PSAKI: CNN, NY Times, NBC News have all reported that the nuclear sites weren't destroyed, but Trump only cares about headlines and not about facts.

Hey Jen, will you be circling back on this?

#4 - AOC’s ‘Bronx Girl’ Act Exposed as a TOTAL FRAUD by Republican Sharing School Yearbook Photo

#3 - RFK Jr’s new ACIP vaccine panel votes AGAINST flu shots with thimerosal.

Kennedy spent decades fighting to get thimerosal—a compound containing mercury and a known neurotoxin—out of vaccines.

Thimerosal was phased out of childhood vaccines in the early 2000s, but it’s still used in some flu vaccines.

Today, ACIP voted to recommend only single-dose flu shots that are free of thimerosal.

#2 - Karoline Leavitt exposes how Trump stopped Iran while Obama/Biden bankrolled them.

She writes, “Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent pallets of cash – American taxpayer dollars – in a failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime’s compliance with a weak and ineffective deal.”

On the other hand, “President Trump sent American war planes to destroy Iran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon.”

#1 - President Trump just announced the US has signed a trade deal with China.

Huge! The legacy media have been telling us this was impossible.

And INDIA is next, Trump says.

BONUS #1 - Matt Gaetz Secretly Recorded on Flight — Private Texts to His Mom About Trump, Iran Leaked

BONUS #2 - The Deadly Salt Myth That Fooled the World

BONUS #3 - Instant Regret Hits Bernie Sanders as Joe Rogan Interview Backfires Spectacularly

BONUS #4 - New Peer-Reviewed Study Suggests COVID Vaccines Reduce Fertility

BONUS #5 - BANNED: The Sleep Drug So Effective, It Became Public Enemy #1

