The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Everything you’ve been told about salt is a lie.

You’ve heard it again and again. “Low salt = healthy heart”

“Salt causes high blood pressure and heart failure.”

Turns out—salt restriction is the real killer.

A major study found that low sodium INCREASES your risk of death by 34%.

When you don’t get enough salt, your blood thickens, circulation slows, and clots form.

But what about salt raising my blood pressure? You won’t believe how useless salt restriction actually is.

Here’s everything you wish you knew about salt sooner—before it became a scapegoat for a giant pharma scam.

“Eat less salt” is one of the most common health tips ever given. You’ve probably heard it many, many times.

Doctors repeat it. Health authorities push it. Food labels are built around it.

But here’s the problem: science doesn’t support it, and never really did.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

The salt scare began with the U.S. Senate’s 1977 dietary guidelines.

They warned that sodium raises blood pressure and causes heart failure.

But modern studies show that the link is shockingly weak—and in some cases, it is just flat out wrong.

Let’s break it down.

Two main arguments fuel the salt fear:

• Salt raises blood pressure

• Salt triggers heart failure

Sounds convincing—especially when it’s on repeat for years.

But it’s wrong.

Blood pressure is one of the most manipulated health metrics in modern medicine.

All they have to do is pick a number, Big Pharma builds a drug around it, and then they narrow the range of “healthy” so that most people aren’t.

It’s a recipe for lifelong prescriptions.

Salt got roped into this scam—and people have suffered as a result.

Research shows drastic salt restriction only drops blood pressure by ~1%. That’s it. That’s… nothing.

Meanwhile, patients in hospitals receive 10x the daily sodium limit via IV sodium chloride—with no spike in blood pressure.

That’s weird.

Yes, salt can trigger fluid retention in heart failure patients.

But here’s what they don’t tell you: Too little salt is often worse.

Low sodium weakens circulation, causes swelling, and can even bring on cardiac shock.

Yikes!

Low salt = low energy.

Studies show:

• Low sodium causes fatigue, dizziness, and insomnia

• It increases risk of atrial fibrillation and rapid heart rate

• It contributes to chronic fatigue and POTS

Your brain and your heart need sodium.

Hyponatremia (low sodium) is a hidden epidemic. But since salt has been demonized, no one’s looking at this.

Low sodium has been linked to increased death risk.

15–20% of hospital patients have low sodium—it’s actually a common reason for hospital admissions!

It can be triggered by many BP and psych drugs.

Low dietary sodium intake causes a 34% increase in cardiovascular disease and death.

And it’s all made worse with dietary salt restrictions

This is public health malpractice.

So what’s the real story with salt?

Salt intake follows a U-shaped curve:

Too much = bad.

Too little = just as bad. Or maybe even worse.

And yet public health guidance still treats it like a straight line.

In one global study of 181 countries, the low-salt countries had shorter life expectancies

Another study found low sodium raised your risk of death by 34%.

So why do we still hide the salt from grandma?

For a deeper look into the studies supporting salt, check out A Midwestern Doctor‘s full report.

Your blood is an electrical suspension of particles. Sodium helps keep everything flowing smoothly. Sounds important for blood, right?

This is called zeta potential.

Too little salt and your blood cells start clumping. Circulation slows. Sludge and clots form.

It’s like a clogged pipe or trying to push syrup through a straw.

Have you ever binged on salty processed food and felt terrible the next day?

That’s your zeta potential crashing.

Refined salt lacks the minerals your body needs, and it often contains chemicals that actually hurt your blood’s flow dynamics.

Not all salt is the same.

The type of salt matters—a lot.

Redmond Real Salt is your best mainstream option. Ancient deposit, high iodine, low toxins.

Be careful with Pink Himalayan salt (too many sketchy suppliers) and Celtic Sea Salt (may contain microplastics).

Avoid refined table salt as much as possible. And absolutely avoid salty processed foods.

But don’t fear natural salt—especially when paired with potassium.

Your ancestors weren’t afraid of salt. Neither were your great grandparents.

Why are you?

The war on salt is part of a pattern:

They told us the sun causes cancer.

They told us eggs cause heart attacks.

They told us salt causes death.

It turns out these are just convenient scapegoats for a sick system that profits off confusion.

But people are waking up. We know what’s good for us and we’re taking back control of our health.

Public health is finally cracking. And the MAHA movement is waking people up.

But change will only come if enough people call out these lies.

Salt isn’t the enemy—it’s a vital nutrient.

And in many cases, cutting it from your diet might be your biggest mistake.

