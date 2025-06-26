This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

New York leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves to present herself as someone who grew up in the hood. A person who knows the streets, is tough, and faced a hard life. None of that is true.

She grew up in an affluent area, went to Boston University where the tuition is currently more than $60K a year, and interned at the office of the late Senator Ted Kennedy.

The Gateway Pundit ran an exclusive report about this back in 2019, exposing AOC’s true past when she was known as “Sandy.”

During one of her recent and stupid quips on Twitter/X, she called herself a Bronx girl. That’s pure fantasy, and Republican New York Assemblyman Matt Slater just exposed her for the fraud she is.

FOX News reports:

GOP assemblyman calls out AOC’s suburban roots with yearbook proof after Trump spat A New York state lawmaker called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over her upbringing after she referred to herself as a tough “Bronx girl” during an internet spat in which she traded jabs with President Donald Trump. State Assemblyman Matt Slater, a Republican, called out the progressive firebrand, who represents portions of the Bronx and Queens, and shared an image of her during her freshman year in suburban Yorktown High School, almost an hour north of the Bronx. “If you’re a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook? Give it up already,” Slater tweeted. Slater’s move came after Ocasio-Cortez got into a social media spat with Trump after she called for his impeachment for ordering strikes over the weekend that targeted Iranian nuclear sites. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the congresswoman, calling her “stupid” and “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress.”

See Slater’s tweet below:

AOC is not only an idiot, she is completely useless. Since being elected, she has done absolutely nothing for the people she is supposed to represent.

