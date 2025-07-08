This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Hailey Gomez

CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou said Monday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” he doesn’t believe anything about the new intelligence from the FBI on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein adds up.

A report released by Axios Sunday said that, based on a two-page memo, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI concluded that there had been no “client list” left by Epstein, despite ongoing public doubt. Discussing the new intelligence, Fox’s Jesse Watters asked Kiriakou if he believed the information from officials “adds up.”

“No, I don’t think this adds up,” Kiriakou said. “You’ve hit it on the head, and so has Barry. I think you’re both exactly right on this. We really don’t know anything because the FBI doesn’t want us to know anything. I’m not blaming the FBI Director Kash Patel or the Deputy Director Dan Bongino.”

In 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, only to be found dead in his New York Metropolitan Correctional Center cell a month later. Officials said the deceased pedophile hanged himself in the cell. Speculations grew online due to the circumstances of his death.

During his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump vowed to release all Epstein’s files, with Patel also vowing to release as many files as he could. However, in May, Patel and Bongino told Fox News they remained firm that Epstein committed suicide, with Bongino flatly saying Epstein “killed himself.”

“I think that that layer beneath them, that’s part of what we like to call the deep state, has taken this bull by the horns, and they’ve probably destroyed information,” Kiriakou added. “Look at what the CIA did in 1975 after Congress ordered that it release all of its files related to an operation called MKUltra. The director of the CIA went back to headquarters and ordered everything to be destroyed, and, in the end, only about 20% of the documents survived.”

“We’re still learning about the FBI’s operations against Martin Luther King 50, 55 years after the fact, so now we’re supposed to believe that everybody’s telling the truth, that there were no files, there were no dossiers?” Kiriakou asked. “I’m sorry. I just don’t buy it because I know how these people operate.”

Despite the newly released memo from the DOJ and FBI, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February that she had personally reviewed Epstein’s list.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

