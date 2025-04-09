The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

You’ve heard that cholesterol causes heart disease. But the truth is, it actually helps repair damaged arteries.

Over 40 million Americans take statins for “heart health”—but they may be unknowingly harming their muscles, liver, and nerves in the process.

If someone you love is on a statin, read this before it’s too late.

Share

Cholesterol was never the villain.

The idea that it clogs arteries like grease in a pipe? That’s Big Pharma marketing. Not science.

In truth, cholesterol repairs damaged blood vessels. And lower cholesterol is actually linked to higher mortality.

Let that sink in.

Now, prepare to have your mind blown and forget everything you’ve ever been told about cholesterol.

is shining a light on the lies and the growing statin crisis.

So how did the cholesterol myth begin?

In the 1960s and 70s, a fierce debate emerged over the cause of heart disease.

A scientist named Ancel Keys cherry-picked data from seven countries to “prove” that fat and cholesterol were the cause.

But if he had chosen different countries? The results would have shown the opposite.

To put it plainly, his research was garbage.

A garbage study is now nutritional dogma. And it’s fueling a trillion-dollar industry.

Meanwhile, another scientist, John Yudkin, warned that sugar added to food by the processed food industry was the real culprit.

Which seems like a valid hypothesis.

But what happened? You can probably guess…

Leave a comment

The sugar industry paid off scientists to discredit Yudkin. They buried his work—and hijacked public health for decades.

Sound familiar?

“Trust the science!” lol.

This fake science paved the way for statins—the cholesterol-lowering drugs that we’ve been told save lives. But do they?

Statins have since become a $1 trillion market.

It’s all a bit suspicious, if you ask me.

Read A Midwestern Doctor’s report to learn why.

Here’s the kicker: taking statins for 5 years increases your life expectancy by… 3 to 4 days.

Yes, really.

Well… at least there are no significant side effects… Right?

Wrong.

Around 1 in 5 statin users suffer muscle pain, liver damage, nerve dysfunction, cognitive decline, or worse.

And pharma’s response? “It’s all in your head.”

They literally blamed the nocebo effect.

Can someone point me to the science here? I can’t seem to find it.

One of the most striking stories comes from NASA flight surgeon Dr. Duane Graveline.

He took Lipitor—and soon after developed global amnesia.

He lost years of memory! How terrifying is that?

Get more from The Vigilant Fox in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

And guess what? His neurologist dismissed him… despite the fact that Dr. Graveline is himself a doctor.

“Statins don’t do that.” Well, people don’t just suddenly develop amnesia either. Something had to have caused it.

So Dr. Graveline stopped taking Lipitor. Incredibly, his symptoms vanished.

The following year, Dr. Graveline was persuaded to give statins another try (at one-half the previous dose).

Six weeks later, he, once again, descended into the terrifying pit of amnesia.

Correlation or causation? I’ll let you decide.

But maybe this will help: During the first human trial of Lipitor, seven of the 2,503 patients developed transient global amnesia and four others experienced severe memory disturbances.

That’s 4.4 cases of severe cognitive loss per 1,000 patients taking Lipitor.

Seems like Pfizer knew something was wrong and neglected to share it with physicians tasked with prescribing the drug.

Remind you of anything?

So, what makes statins so dangerous?

They block an enzyme that is essential for producing cholesterol, CoQ10, dolichols, Tau protein, and selenoproteins. These things aren’t optional. They’re vital for brain, cell, energy, muscle, and heart function.

Statin use has been linked to a huge list of really significant problems, including:

Chronic fatigue

ALS

Muscle breakdown

Cognitive decline

Nerve damage

Heart failure

All that for an extra 3-4 days? I think we can all agree that hardly seems worth it.

To truly understand what a massive crisis this really is, check out

’s article that details more about the negative effects of statins.

You can read it here.

It’s also extra concerning that statins are marketed most aggressively to people with diabetes despite the fact that they increase the risk of developing diabetes and neuropathy.

The very people most vulnerable to statin harm are told they “need” them the most.

If the goal is to help people, it doesn’t even come close to adding up.

But if the goal is to make lifelong customers… Things start to make a lot more sense.

As if all of that wasn’t scandalous enough, the biggest scandal is this:

The entire cholesterol–heart disease model is wrong.

All of that fear, the diets, the medications? Wrong.

But it sure was clever, I’ll give them that.

Fat clogs the arteries just like a drain pipe. We can all picture it. It makes sense. So it must be true.

Wrong.

Dr. Malcolm Kendrick has suggested that, rather than cholesterol, the real culprit when it comes to heart disease is the following process:

A blood vessel gets damaged. The body repairs the damage with clots. As the blood vessel heals, the clots are pulled into the wall of the blood vessel and a new layer of endothelium grows on top. If this occurs many times in the same area, the damage becomes greater and more abnormal.

Cholesterol is the scapegoat.

Something else causes damage, and the body goes into repair mode.

So what is cholesterol covering for? What is causing blood vessel damage and heart disease?

Stress

Pollution

Cigarette smoke

Inflammation

Lead exposure

Some medications

But those aren’t very profitable to treat. And when they are treated, there is usually a positive outcome—so the medical industry mostly ignores them.

Meanwhile, the media keeps pushing the same lie:

Cholesterol is dangerous. Statins are essential. And if you have questions, you’re a “science denier.”

Where have we heard that before?

Sounds a lot like the playbook they used for COVID-19 shots, doesn’t it?

Dr. Aseem Malhotra—once a pro-statin cardiologist—publicly changed his stance after his father died from what he believes was statin-induced heart failure.

He’s now warning the world (because who wouldn’t):

Statins aren’t just ineffective—they’re deadly.

And the data has been manipulated for decades.

The parallels to COVID are undeniable:

Garbage data.

Regulators looking the other way.

Censoring dissent.

Mocking personal experience.

And the very real suffering of very real people.

It’s not about science. It’s about control and profit.

But the truth is out now. Millions are still taking these drugs daily—without ever being told the full story. But millions more are starting to learn the truth.

It’s time to break the cycle and take control of our health.

You don’t have to settle for statins. There are better ways to protect your heart:

• Reduce chronic inflammation that damages blood vessels over time

• Boost nitric oxide levels to support healthy circulation and arterial function

• Fix lifestyle and environmental risks like poor diet, stress, toxins, and inactivity

Read the full report by

. Share this post. And if someone you love is on a statin, tell them what you just learned.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries

The Great Dangers of Blood Pressure Medications

What's The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.