The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

They called it horse medicine. Now it’s saving human lives.

I’m not talking about ivermectin.

From phantom limb pain to cancer-related agony, DMSO has succeeded where even opioids have failed—without side effects or addiction.

One mother says it even saved her child from permanent paralysis.

So why can’t you get it from your doctor? The answer will infuriate you.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a natural compound that relieves pain, heals tissue, and treats countless “untreatable” conditions.

It’s safer than aspirin. It’s stronger than morphine. And it’s more versatile than anything you’ll find in your medicine cabinet or even the pharmacy.

So, of course, the FDA banned it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

In the 1960s, DMSO exploded in popularity after thousands reported it cured chronic pain, arthritis, and sports injuries.

Doctors, athletes, and even veterinarians swore by it.

Then came the hammer: In 1965, the FDA banned all human research on DMSO.

Why did they ban it?

Well, it’s not hard to see that DMSO was going to be a big threat to Big Pharma’s profits and the medical machine in general. But of course they wouldn’t ever actually say that.

So the FDA pointed to flimsy evidence that was later contradicted by large safety studies.

No human deaths. No serious side effects.

But they crushed it anyway.

But the science didn’t disappear. The truth always holds on.

DMSO has shown to:

• Block pain signals

• Heal injuries

• Regrow nerve tissue

• Reduce inflammation

• Prevent scar formation

• Increase blood flow

• Deliver other drugs into the body extremely effectively

All with virtually zero toxicity. Zero!

On the other hand, Big Pharma’s alternatives are deadly:

• NSAIDs cause 100,000 hospitalizations/year

• Opioids kill over 100 people a day

• Steroids destroy immune function

• The list is heartbreaking and endless

DMSO? No deaths and few side effects (like skin irritation, a garlic-like odor, nausea, or diarrhea).

And DMSO works super fast.

It can heal sprains, reduce swelling, and relieve pain in minutes—sometimes within 30 seconds! Wow!

One orthopedic worker said it fixed a debilitating injury using a 25-year-old bottle meant for horses.

Yes, really.

Horse medicine for the win… again!

If you or someone you love is in pain, you need to read

’s full article.

The most powerful property of DMSO is that it selectively blocks pain nerves—without dulling the mind or damaging tissue.

It stops chronic pain at the root.

Even phantom limb pain and small fiber neuropathy can vanish with DMSO!

And it gets more effective over time.

DMSO helped paralyzed patients move again.

It relieved cancer pain that morphine couldn’t touch.

And it healed surgical wounds, burns, hernias, and torn ligaments in days. Days!

Thousands have witnessed these recoveries firsthand.

Congress even held hearings on it.

Athletes have used DMSO for years.

NFL players used it for sprains and tears—returning to the field in days instead of weeks.

Olympians said it saved their careers. But to use it, they had to get it from a vet.

Despite it all, the media stayed silent and the FDA didn’t budge.

One of the most shocking DMSO testimonials comes from a woman whose child was saved from a lifetime of paralysis.

Then there’s the man whose leg straightened for the first time in 34 years after his first DMSO treatment.

And bursitis patients who were able to lift their arms again.

DMSO has changed lives. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s not an exaggeration.

For a look at some of the most incredible stories of healing you’ll ever hear, check out

’s full report below.

Rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, shingles, gout, trigeminal neuralgia, CRPS...

Study after study shows DMSO works where modern drugs fail.

And it’s often at a fraction of the cost—and with no risk of addiction or organ damage.

When DMSO was banned by the FDA, veterinarians didn’t have to stop using it.

That’s why so many Americans turned to horse-grade DMSO after the FDA crackdown.

It was their only way to access real healing—without a prescription.

Even today, some of the best DMSO is sold as “not for human use.”

Where have we heard this before?

One key caution: DMSO penetrates the skin deeply and can carry other chemicals with it.

You must always wash the area first—and avoid perfumes, pesticides, or metals near the application site.

That’s how powerful it is.

For details on sourcing and dosing DMSO, subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor. You’ll unlock everything you need to start the healing process.

Thankfully, DMSO is legal again as a dietary supplement, thanks to the DSHEA Act.

You can buy it online—liquid, gel, or roller.

But the medical system still won’t touch it. No insurance. No mainstream doctors. No awareness.

Why? Because it would bankrupt the pain industry and bring about real healing.

But that’s fine. It’s time we finally take our health, wellbeing, and healing into our own hands. We know ourselves better than Big Pharma does.

Imagine a world where:

• Strokes are treated at home

• Surgery recovery takes days

• Pain is cured without pills

• Paralysis isn’t permanent

• And athletes return to the field without injections

That world exists—with DMSO.

But they don’t want you to know.

