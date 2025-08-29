The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle's avatar
Danielle
4h

These bloody ridiculous people at CNN just don’t get it. Facts are facts, science is about being truthful and investigating facts. Male and female are biological facts and if some perverted idiot at the CDC is going to speak anti -science, then HOW can he possibly be CREDIBLE?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

RFK, Jr is getting it right...NUTRITION is of maximum important, but not the processed products siting on supermarket shelves promoted by the Food Industry. Most people know nothing about eating right. They think because they know how to put any kind of food in their mouth...this is eating right. Eating right is eating natural foods that come directly from nature...not from 400 degree ovens in factories that wipe out every bit of nutritional value.. People survived thousands of years on unprocessed food. it is not easy today to eat right, because of all the pesticides in the food. I buy organic...and pray that it is pesticide-free. Pesticides would be unnecessary, if the USDA knew anything about real agriculture using soil regeneration methods.. When a soil is healthy, the plants will have built-in natural resistance to pests. Glyphosate and other toxic pesticides destroy the organisms in the soil, which supply nutrients to the plants. When these deadly pesticides are used...there is no nutrient value in the crops. In the past farms used natural fertilizer on their fields. This was before the advent of the CAFOs...and animals were not permitted to graze. They were confined in feed lots...and fed unnatural foods, which necessitated the use of deadly drugs and antibiotics to keep them alive. Everything Big AG is doing is leading to further destruction of our precious soil....and lowering the health of the consumer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture