#10 - Tucker Carlson gets angry when he learns nearly 1 in 5 Americans are on antidepressants RIGHT NOW.

He couldn’t believe it.

When his guest confirmed the number referred to CURRENT prescriptions, Carlson’s reaction said it all:

First, psychiatrist Josef Witt-Doerring told Carlson that we’ve seen a 500% INCREASE in antidepressant use since the 1990s.

Carlson asked if the depression problem has gotten better or worse, and Witt-Doerring replied: “There’s more psychiatric prescribers now, there’s more drug prescribing, and the outcomes are actually getting WORSE.”

After hearing that, Carlson made this blistering statement:

“I’m just going to skip ahead to my opinion, then I’m going to pull back. But that suggests that we should BAN the drugs and IMPRISON the people selling them. That’s my personal view. But you’re the psychiatrist.”

#9 - Stephen Miller eloquently DEFENDS RFK Jr. as reporters try to stick their daggers in over the firing of former CDC Director Susan Monarez.

This is how you SHUT DOWN the MSM narrative on the spot.

#8 - Data from the Family Research Council shows a disturbing surge of attacks on churches in America.

Instances of hostility [including vandalism] against U.S. churches from 2018 to 2024:

• 2018–2021 combined: 286 incidents

• 2023: 485 incidents

• 2024: 415 incidents

Each of the last two years alone exceeded the previous four years combined...and together, 2023–2024 are over 3× the 2018–2021 total.

#7 - Charlamagne makes Ex-DNC Chair very uncomfortable when he brings up how KJP knowingly lied about Joe Biden’s mental acuity for 4 years.

CHARLAMAGNE: "It's just hard to believe y'all, Jaime, now, simply because we know what y'all watched the last 4 years."

"Even when I see somebody like Karine Jean-Pierre come out with her book, and I'm like, 'You sat up there and lied for him all of this time.' ... All of y'all did that for the last 4 years!"

EX-DNC CHAIR JAIME HARRISON: "I ain't lie about a d*mn thing."

CHARLAMAGNE: "Well, you ain't tell the truth. You just kept quiet."

Video + Transcript: @JasonJournoDC

#6 – Scott Jennings sends CNN panel into a total meltdown after declaring that if you can’t say a man can’t get pregnant, you don’t belong near public health.

The remark was directed at Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the departing director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD).

He writes: “Call me crazy, but if you tell me men can get pregnant, you have ZERO credibility with me on anything to do with health. Why would I listen to a word you say if you fail basic biology? Once again, I find myself being screamed at for taking the top side of a 97-3 issue.”

#5 - Catholic priest declares: “You CANNOT be a practicing Catholic and be a part of the current Democratic Party.”

“MURDER (killing babies) is a line you cannot cross.”

#4 - Mother of Trans Shooter Appears to Have Fled, Isn't Cooperating with Police, and Retained a Criminal Defense Attorney

#3 - Cracker Barrel’s Founder Has Some Strong Words for the Woke CEO Trying to Rebrand His Old Country Store

#2 - CNN Unexpectedly CELEBRATES Labor Day Gas Prices Under Trump

ERICA HILL: "If you’re planning a road trip this holiday weekend, gas prices at their lowest level for a Labor Day weekend in years! In some states, they are below $3 a gallon!"

"Matt Egan is here with the good news! We have to say goodbye to summer — but we’re going to do it and save some cash."

EGAN: "GasBuddy is projecting the national average this Labor Day: $3.15 a gallon! That’s the lowest since 2020!"

"More good news: drivers in 15 states across the country, the average there is now below $3 a gallon!"

"OPEC refused to pump more during the Biden years. They are pumping aggressively now — and that is something that the president has pushed them to do. That’s the big difference right now."

Credit: JasonJournoDC

#1 - RFK Jr. Hits the Medical Cartel Where It Hurts With Bold New HHS Announcement

RFK Jr. has a bold new vision to improve the doctor-patient relationship for good.

He announced that he’s leading a team at HHS to overhaul the medical education system and finally put a focus on what’s been ignored for too long—nutrition training.

“The leading cause of death in the United States is poor diet,” claiming 1 million American lives every year.

You’d think training doctors to help patients improve their habits would be a top priority. Sadly, it’s near the bottom.

In today’s corrupt system, “most medical students receive less than 20 hours of nutrition education over four years of medical school.”

That lack of focus, Kennedy says, is woefully inadequate—and he plans to fix it.

“We pour more than $4 trillion annually into treating these preventable diseases. And we continue to graduate physicians unprepared to confront their root cause,” Kennedy lamented.

“The good news,” he says, is that “diet not only causes these conditions, it can also PREVENT and REVERSE them.”

“We can reverse the chronic disease epidemic simply by changing our diets and lifestyles,” Kennedy declared.

Kennedy said in order to fix the problem, “We need nutrition to be a basic part of EVERY doctor’s training.”

So he’s proposing a move that directly threatens the “pill for every ill” approach to medicine that has devastated the health of Americans for decades.

Kennedy announced, “We’ll start by embedding nutrition directly into college pre-med programs and testing it on the MCAT.”

“Every future physician should master the language of prevention before they even touch a stethoscope,” he stressed.

Kennedy says that under President Trump’s leadership, this move will “systematically transform nutrition education throughout American medicine for more than 200 of America’s medical schools, 13,000 residency and fellowship programs, and ultimately each of the nation’s 1.1 million practicing physicians.”

“In the future, doctors won’t just prescribe drugs, they’ll be able to PRESCRIBE DIETS as well,” Kennedy explained.

“By confidently screening for diet-related diseases and collaborating with nutrition experts to recommend food-based solutions, our reforms will save our country hundreds of billions of dollars and prevent millions of debilitating chronic diseases.”

“This is an approach that is both radical and common sense,” Kennedy continued.

“We’re going to reconnect medicine with its roots. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, said, ‘Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.’ His advice remains true today.”

This is Big Pharma and Big Medicine’s worst nightmare. Healthy Americans mean less sickness to profit from.

And when doctors start prescribing diets that work instead of a pill for every ill, Big Pharma’s gravy train—and its influence on politics—starts going down in flames.

This is a huge move that anyone who cares about humanity can applaud and celebrate.

BONUS #1 - Chilling Details Emerge From Trans Shooter’s Manifesto, Including Him Revealing Why He Regretted Transitioning

BONUS #2 - Think Tank Urges Dems to Drop These 45 Terms That Turn Off Normies

BONUS #3 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

BONUS #4 - Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented Move Just a Day After Private Meeting With Trump…

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

