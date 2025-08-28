Transgender shooter Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman, expressed anti-Christian, anti-Trump, and anti-Israel sentiments before shooting up a Roman Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 27, 2025. (@ScottPresler / X screen shot)

New and interesting details have emerged regarding the transgender Minneapolis Catholic School shooter’s manifesto, including one that may surprise a few people.

As The Gateway Pundits Jordan Conradson reported, a shooting was reported this morning at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Annunciation Church and Catholic School.

According to reports, students were attending an all-school mass on Wednesday morning when the gunfire started. Two children were killed, and 14 were injured, while three adults were also wounded.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted wound, was a male in his early 20s. He has been identified as Robin Westman, a deranged transgender leftist who allegedly wrote “kill Donald Trump” on one of his firearms.

A manifesto also emerged following the shooting, which was primarily written in Russian for some reason. It revealed his hatred for not only Trump but Christians as well.

Now, The New York Post has uncovered Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman, also expressed regret in his manifesto for transitioning, wishing he had “never brainwashed himself.”

“I only keep it [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans,” Westman wrote. “I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.”

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack,” he continued.

The New York Post notes that Westman praised the Sandy Hook massacre as well and included fantasies about slaughtering little children.

I want to be a “scary, horrible monster standing over those powerless kids,” he wrote.

Westman also praised several serial killers in his manifesto, including Luigi Mangione. As TGP readers know, Mangione captured the black hearts of leftists nationwide after gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood.

As seen in this YouTube screenshot, Westman includes several stickers of the cartoon character Luigi Mario while praising Mangione in Russian.

This is clearly the mind of not only an evil individual but one who is beyond mentally disturbed. When one combines this with the strange appearance of Russian words in his manifesto, it’s no wonder many believe a demon may have possessed Westman.

