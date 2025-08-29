This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Cracker Barrel’s co-founder Tommy Lowe had some harsh words for the woke CEO trying to rebrand his original old country store.

Last week, Julie Felss Masino, the woke Cracker Barrel CEO, sparked a major backlash after changing the company’s beloved logo.

She claimed the public just loved the new Cracker Barrel logo and redesign of the restaurant. The new interior of Cracker Barrel looks cold and sterile – not like the original comfy and cozy vibe.

“Honestly, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Masino said on Good Morning America last week.

WATCH:

The woke CEO was wrong.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The new logo erased the old man leaning against a barrel – and wiped out more than $100 million of the company’s market value.

Later Tuesday, Cracker Barrel caved to public pressure and will switch its logo back to the beloved “Old Timer.”

Tommy Lowe, 93, sat down with Newschannel5’s Carrie Sharp and had some harsh words for the woke CEO trying to destroy the business he founded.

“Oh, that’s crazy. That’s a bland nothing,” Lowe said as he looked at the new logo. “It is pitiful.”

“Do you think she has heard the story of Cracker Barrel?” Carrie Sharp asked Lowe.

“I don’t think so,” Lowe said.

“They’re trying to modernize to be like the competition – Cracker Barrel doesn’t have any competition. I heard she [Masino] was at Taco Bell. What’s Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food? They need to work on the food and service and leave the barrel – the logo alone,” Lowe said.

WATCH:

Watch more here:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share