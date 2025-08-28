Image credit: Flickr, OnInnovation. Copyright 2010 The Henry Ford.

Just twenty four hours removed from a private meeting with President Trump, globalist Bill Gates has pulled a massive amount of funding he was providing to a radical left wing group.

The Microsoft founder arrived at the White House Tuesday afternoon with the intention of courting Trump on the importance of global funding for health issues around the globe, including AIDS and malaria prevention.

NBC News reported that the meeting would encompass “the importance of US global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve US leadership in the world.”

However, by Wednesday morning, sources close to Gates revealed that he intends to halt $77 million in donations currently being overseen and distributed by Arabella Advisors.

The group is a D.C. consulting outfit dedicated to boosting radical left wing special interest groups on issues such as transgenderism.

Gates Foundation executives confirmed that “Arabella-related entities,” will not receive any further investment, and that Gates’ organisation will not look to make any future grants with for-profit consulting firms.

The Foundation will also “pursue early exits” with several existing political organizations, according to the sources.

A spokesman for the Gates Foundation previously told the New York Times that severing ties with the leftist group was “a business decision that reflects our regular strategic assessments and partnerships.”

During the meeting with Trump, Gates no doubt touted his commitment of $1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s worldwide crusade to inject children and “the world’s most vulnerable communities” with vaccines.

A trial published recently in The Lancet Infectious Diseases confirmed that a new Gates-funded chimeric oral polio vaccine sheds live purported viruses in 100% of recipients.

In addition, Trump’s HHS just terminated 22 mRNA projects, reasoning that they are not effective against COVID or flu, but left alone the Gates-funded bird flu shot despite it using self-replicating mRNA.

The FDA approved the Gates-funded Arcturus bird flu vaccine in November 2024, with no long-term safety data.

