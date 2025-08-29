This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

**Update at bottom of article** Mary Grace Westman has retained a criminal defense attorney.

Mary Grace Westman, the mother of the transgender Minneapolis mass shooter and child killer Robin Westman appears to have fled and is not cooperating with police.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that a male in his 20s opened fire on children as they attended mass at Annunciation Catholic School, killing at least two children and injuring 14 children and three adults. Police say the shooter was armed with three guns: a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.

The shooter was later identified as 23-year-old transgender Robert “Robin” Westman. Westman is deceased.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Mary Grace Westman ‘transitioned’ her son and changed his name from Robert to Robin when he was 17.

Via Fox News: According to court docs, at 17-years-old Robert Westman formally had his legal name changed to Robin because docs state the “minor child identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification.” The application for a name change of a minor was filed by the mother and a court granted the request in 2020.

After Westman’s mother transitioned him, he wrote in a journal that he was tired of being trans.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The New York Post.

The FBI is investigating the mass shooting as a domestic terror attack and a hate crime against Catholics.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who has repeatedly stated he just can’t figure out the motive behind the anti-Catholic transgender shooter’s mass shooting, told the press on Thursday that Westman’s mother is not cooperating with law enforcement.

“We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Per Fox News: I have learned the mother of the Minneapolis school shooter, Mary Westman, has retained a criminal defense attorney, who I just spoke to on the phone. I asked attorney Ryan Garry why his client hired a criminal defense attorney and he said, “he is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this.” I also asked why the police chief says he has not been successful in speaking to his client and was told, “he can’t comment on the case.”

