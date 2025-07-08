This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson accused Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department (DOJ) on Tuesday of covering up deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Axios reported on Sunday that, based on a two-page memo, the DOJ and FBI concluded that there had been no “client list” left by Epstein, despite continued public skepticism. Carlson, on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” said he thought it was most likely that Bondi’s DOJ was concealing information to protect intelligence agencies.

WATCH:

“So let’s just assess this logically. They’re covering up — the DOJ, the current DOJ under Pam Bondi — is covering up crimes. Very serious crimes by their own description. Why are they doing that? So there are really only two potential explanations that I can think of … The first is that [President Donald] Trump is involved,” Carlson said. “That Trump is on the list. That they’ve got tape of Trump doing something awful. I don’t believe that for two reasons. One, I’ve talked to Trump about it a lot. And I know him. He’s not that, for whatever his sins. I don’t think he’s that guy, actually. I don’t think he likes creepy sex stuff. That’s just my view.”

“But more, I think convincing is that this is all information that the Biden administration had. And if there was evidence that Trump had been involved in illegal sexual activity, you think the people who made up Russiagate wouldn’t have leaked it? Come on now,” he continued.

“So the only other explanation that I can think of … is that intel services are at the very center of the story. U.S. and Israeli. And they’re being protected.”

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with sex trafficking.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that,” Bondi told Fox News in February in response to a question about an Epstein client list.

The DOJ did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Epstein was found dead in his New York Metropolitan Correctional Center cell shortly after, with officials asserting the deceased pedophile hanged himself in the cell.

Axios also reported that the memo concluded there was no evidence of foul play in Epstein’s death. Numerous fierce Trump supporters are turning on the president’s own DOJ after the memo.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday about the apparent gulf between Bondi’s past remarks and the memo.

“[Bondi] said the entirety of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” Leavitt said. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that.”

Epstein’s death has fueled years of theories due to the malfunctioning of prison cameras and guards admitting to falsifying records regarding checking on the then-inmate. The DOJ inspector general later verified that numerous surveillance cameras outside Epstein’s cell were inoperable, while others captured the common area outside his door.

