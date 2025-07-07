This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail powerful figures as part of a “client list” and was not murdered in prison, the Department of Justice and FBI have now concluded.

A memo obtained by Axios reveals the agencies’ shocking conclusions about Epstein, contradicting repeated public statements made by FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino before they took on their roles under President Trump. Since taking office, both men have claimed Epstein committed suicide, including during a tense interview with Fox News, in May.

According to the memo, investigators found “no incriminating ‘client list’,” “no credible evidence… that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Investigators also reviewed security footage from the New York prison where Epstein was being held when he died, and concluded that no-one else was involved in his death.

“The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability,” the memo says.

Journalists from Axios also reviewed the footage and claimed it showed “no one entering the area” at the time of Epstein’s death.

The memo concludes that “no further disclosure” of materials related to Jeffrey Epstein “would be appropriate or warranted.” It states that much of the evidence relates to child sexual abuse, Epstein’s victims themselves and information that would expose innocent parties to “allegations of wrongdoing.”

“Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography,” the memo says.'

The Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, promised long-awaited disclosure of the Epstein files, after allegations of a cover-up following his death in August of 2019.

In February, the DoJ released a tranche of files that were already publicly available.

Reaction from Republicans to the disclosure was furious.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) Tweeted.

