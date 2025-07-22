Happy Tuesday. It’s July 22, 2025, and the news cycle is as wild as ever. I sifted through the chaos to bring you 10 explosive, must-see stories from today.

#10 - Trump says Barack Hussein Obama is GUILTY of TREASON and tried to steal the election.

Trump’s remarks follow new declassified documents that he says prove Obama personally ordered an intelligence assessment with the intent to create a Russia-collusion narrative hoax.

“If you look at those papers, they have him STONE COLD,” Trump said. “And it was President Obama.”

He went on to declare, “It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them, too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama—have you heard of him?”

Then he dropped the hammer: “He’s GUILTY. It’s not a question.”

Calling the plot “TREASON,” Trump said, “They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody has ever even imagined, even in other countries.”

Trump is accusing a former president of masterminding an act of TREASON. This has to be the biggest political accusation in American history.

#9 - “Hillary Clinton had her staffers smash cell phones with hammers and use a program called BleachBit to destroy the records on a private server she was ordered to turn over.”

Why isn’t the botched FBI investigation that kept Hillary Clinton out of jail the top story?

#8 – Jon Stewart brings out a gospel choir and curses like a sailor in a cringeworthy attempt to pose as a political dissident.

@realchrisrufo writes, “This is precisely the kind of partisan, juvenile slop that led to Colbert's unprofitability and, in time, will lead Jon Stewart to the same place. ‘Yelling expletives at Trump with a gospel choir’ is not clever or entertaining. It's garbage.”

#7 – “Scarf Lady” Dr. Deborah Birx claims rural Americans died of COVID because they took things like veterinary ivermectin instead of Remdesivir.

"Long before there was a vaccine, people were dying at higher rates in rural areas... They didn't have Remdesivir."

"They used ivermectin because there wasn't a doctor there—there was only a vet."

#6 - Pfizer Recipients Face 37% Higher Risk of Death Than Moderna Recipients

Study of 1.47M Florida adults by MIT’s @RetsefL + @FLSurgeonGen finds Pfizer is significantly more deadly than Moderna:

📍 All-Cause Death: +37%

📍 Cardiovascular Death: +53%

📍 COVID Death: +88%

📍 Non-COVID Death: +35%

Moderna delivers 3x more mRNA than Pfizer — raising concern that excess mortality may stem from higher DNA contamination in Pfizer lots reported globally.

#5 - House Panel Votes to Subpoena Epstein’s ‘Partner-in-Crime’ for Deposition

#4 - Chilling HHS Investigation Reveals Hospitals Are Harvesting Organs "When Patients Showed Signs of Life"

#3 - Scott Jennings exposes Democrats for using the Epstein case as a political weapon against Trump.

@ScottJenningsKY nails it....they didn’t care until five minutes ago.

“They did NOTHING. Biden did NOTHING. Nothing to do anything about this until they thought it could be used as a political weapon against Trump.”

“There’s no sincerity here, about Epstein or the victims.”

“It’s just POLITICS!”

#2 - Ozzy Osbourne passes away at the age of 76, just days after his final performance.

“Ozzy's working with his therapist every single day,” his wife Sharon said shortly before his passing.

“Ozzy's number one thing in life is his fans, so he's working hard to be ready for them, to make this show the perfect way to end things.”

#1 – RFK Jr. Sued for Failing to Enforce Childhood Vaccine Safety Law

In a stunning twist, Children’s Health Defense is suing its own founder, now HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for failing to create a task force on vaccine safety—something Congress legally mandated back in 1986.

The lawsuit argues that no health secretary (not even Kennedy) has followed the law requiring progress reports to Congress and safer childhood vaccines.

And now, a federal judge may be the one to force action.

BONUS #1 - Democrat Reveals Shocking Billion-Dollar Secret About Jeffrey Epstein's Bank Account

BONUS #2 - Hunter Biden Goes on Expletive-Laced Rant About... Everything

BONUS #4 - RFK Jr. Crushes WHO Power Grab in Stunning New Announcement

