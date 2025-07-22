This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Everyone wants to hear what Maxwell has to say.

With the Jeffrey Epstein case all over the news, disgraced British socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has come back from the obscurity of a FCI Tallahassee cell to the spotlight again.

It’s been just a few hours since we learned that the DOJ is negotiating to have her testify on the whole Jeffrey Epstein controversy – and now there’s news from the US House of Representatives, as the Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee has just voted to subpoena Maxwell.

Republican congressman from Tennessee, Tim Burchett, moved to direct the panel to issue a subpoena for Maxwell to appear for a deposition – a motion which was approved by voice vote.

The Hill reported:

“’Recently, Rep. Burchett sent a letter to Chairman Comer requesting a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony. In response, Chairman Comer directed Rep. Burchett to introduce a motion to subpoena Ms. Maxwell for a deposition, allowing the Committee to formally consider whether to proceed’, a spokesperson for the committee said in a statement. ‘The Committee will seek to subpoena Ms. Maxwell as expeditiously as possible. Since Ms. Maxwell is in federal prison, the Committee will work with the Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons to identify a date when Committee can depose her’.”

This subpoena comes in the wake of a brewing controversy over the publication of the Epstein files – or, as many simplify, the ‘Epstein list’.

“Its bipartisan passage is also a sign of Democratic pressure on the topic. House Oversight Republicans have quashed prior efforts by Democrats on the panel to subpoena various figures. But the parties banded together Tuesday over a shared interest in Maxwell.”

In the meantime, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on X that the DOJ will not ‘shy away from uncomfortable truths’, and will ‘pursue justice wherever the facts may lead’.”

“’President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say’, he added. ‘Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days’.”

