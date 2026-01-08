Happy Thursday, readers. We have some big and interesting stories for you today.

Starting at #10, moderate/conservative commentator Tim Pool just presented slowed-down footage that he says “proves” 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good intended to “kill that ICE agent” in Minneapolis.

“Watch the officer who has his gun drawn… You see his foot sliding? Yeah. He’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.”

“Were it not for the ice, which you can see on the ground, the vehicle would have just lurched forward and run this guy over.”

Watch the video analysis below and decide for yourself.

#9 - Stephen A. Smith delivers a blunt legal analysis on the Minnesota shooting.

“I saw the video on numerous occasions, and seeing what transpired from a lawful perspective as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don’t expect him to be prosecuted. He was COMPLETELY JUSTIFIED.”

However, Smith raised some humanitarian questions.

“From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out the way, that means you could have shot the tires. That means you could have got a few feet away after you shot the tires.

“And if you were unsuccessful in doing that, you could have got her down the road. You didn’t have to do that. She wasn’t driving down the road coming at you 90 miles an hour. She was parked in the middle of the street, and rather than get out the car, she wrongfully tried to drive off and wrongfully disregarded a law enforcement official, which is exactly what ICE is, and as a result lost her life because of it.”

#8 - Dr. Ben Carson shares a shocking story of how European food reversed a friend’s diabetes—and American food brought it back.

“I have a good friend who had a very difficult case of diabetes.”

“He went to Italy and within two weeks, it was gone.”

“He stayed for three months. He came back here. Within two weeks, it was back.”

“And I don’t think that’s an exceptional case.”

“So it tells us what we need to do.”

Credit: MAHA Action

#7 - CNBC goes into total shock after learning President Trump cut the US trade deficit IN HALF, the lowest in nearly 2 decades.

“Buckle up, THIS IS UNREAL. -$29.4 billion, we cut it IN HALF!”

“In March, it was $136B. Now, under $30B. We haven’t been that small in a long time - I don’t have enough RECORDS to go back that far!”

Credit: Eric Daughtery

#6 - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey refuses to say who is behind the large-scale protests.



PSAKI: “How did they originate?”



FREY: “I won't speak to the work that those that have been organizing is doing right now. I won't speak to that.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

#5 - Blood-soaked wife of woman shot by ICE agent cries, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault,” in video at the scene.

#4 - Morning Joe claims: “I have been BOMBARDED with texts from police officers… All the cops say, ‘If this had happened in our police department, then anyone who did this would be in jail.’”

“The best this guy can hope for… is a plea deal.”

Megyn Kelly responds with serious doubt. She writes:

“All the cops” agree this ICE agent committed murder, according to MSNBC. My texts and my timeline completely disagree. Hello cops? Pls weigh in.

#3 - VP JD Vance announces the Trump admin will be appointing a NEW Assistant Attorney General to prosecute FRAUD.

They’ll start off by focusing on MINNESOTA, then spread nationwide.

REALLY bad news for Tim Walz.

Credit: Nick Sortor

#2 - HORROR: Sixth Dead Body Found at Disney World in Just 3 Months

#1 - Conan O’Brien roasts TDS-afflicted comedians.

“I think you’ve now put down your best weapon — which is being funny — and you’ve exchanged it for anger.”

“If you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny.”

Credit: Jason Journo DC

BONUS #1 - RFK Jr. blasts the American Heart Association for being bought off by Big Food.

“It’s important that the American people know that sometimes they’re getting medical advice from people who have an economic stake in that advice.”

“We have a responsibility to question that.”

“The American Heart Association continues to accept millions of dollars from the biggest processed food makers in this country.”

“It supported and fortified a dogma that vilified and demonized good food, and implicitly bolstered the economics and mercantile ambitions of the processed food makers that were providing its funding.”

“These are the conflicts of interest that all of us—Marty, Jay, Oz, and everybody in this agency—came in to end and to expose.”

CREDIT: End Tribalism

BONUS #2 - The View’s Audience GROANS Loudly as MTG Refuses to Change Her Tune on January 6

These liberal grumbles are oddly satisfying to hear.

BONUS #3 - Nick Shirley Interview Exposes Massive Somali Ballot Harvesting Scheme