This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

A dead body was just discovered at Disney World and it’s the sixth one in just three months. It’s an obvious public relations disaster for Disney but it also raises all kinds of questions.

What are the odds of so many people turning up dead in one place, even if the deaths are unrelated?

Breitbart News reports:

Sixth Dead Body Found at Disney World in Less than Three Months A sixth person has died at Disney World in less than three months. The body was found just one day after New Year’s Day, with the discovery coming after a series of deaths that have rocked the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Police say the body was found around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night in Disney Springs, a shopping center on the Walt Disney World property in Florida, according to a report by WKMG. “Deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive and discovered a man who was deceased,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet on Saturday. “This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide,” the sheriff’s office added. “We have no additional information to release and will have no further updates this weekend.” While Friday’s Disney World dead body discovery was the first of 2026, it is the sixth death to have happened at the amusement park since October.

The New York Post has details on the other deaths:

The death was the first at Disney World of the new year, but was just the sixth to happen there since October. First, 31-year-old Disney superfan Sumer Equitz was found dead on Oct. 14 from an apparent suicide at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort. Then on Oct. 21, a man in his 60s was found dead on a Disney World trail from a pre-existing medical condition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. And just two days later on Oct. 23, 28-year-old Matthew Alec Cohn died after jumping the 12th floor of a Disney Hotel. A woman in her 40s was then found dead at Disney’s Pop Century Resort on Nov. 2, while on Nov. 8 a body was found at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista.

If you’re having any serious health issues, you may want to avoid Disney properties for the near future. Perhaps a Six Flags park would be a safer bet.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share