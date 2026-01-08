This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A video has surfaced showing the blood-soaked wife of the woman shot by an ICE agent as she tried to mow him down, Renee Nicole Good, sobbing uncontrollably and blaming herself because she made her go to the protest.

The video appears to have been filmed in the moments immediately following the shooting.

“I made her come down here; it’s my fault. They just shot my wife,” the woman says, according to a report from the New York Post, though she is nearly incoherent in the videos.

The woman adds, “They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”

The six-year-old is Good’s from her previous marriage. The child’s father died in 2023.

The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, also asks for someone to retrieve her dog leash from the back of the vehicle.

Good was shot three times after she ran her car into an ICE agent.

A witness at the scene said she had been actively impeding ICE operations with her vehicle throughout the day.

The New York Post reports:

The Department of Homeland Security called the 37-year-old mother a “domestic terrorist,” and accused her of trying to kill the federal agent, while arguing the officer acted in justified self defense. She had also allegedly been part of a group of protestors that had been “stalking and impeding” ICE agents throughout the day, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday morning, adding that Good “weaponized” her car. The woman who stated she was Good’s wife was seen in numerous other clips from before and after the deadly incident.

The Star Tribune reports, “Good had previously been married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at the age of 36. Macklin’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., was shocked to hear the news that Good had been shot and killed.”

“He said Good and his son had a child who is now 6 years old.”

“There’s nobody else in his life,” Macklin said. “I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild.”

