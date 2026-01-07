Happy Wednesday, readers. A major incident has unfolded in Minneapolis today, and I fear it’s going to spark some serious unrest.

But before we get into that, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on ABC’s The View and made the audience grumble for everyone to hear as she refused to reverse course on her personal views about January 6.

#10 – The View’s audience GROANS loudly as MTG refuses to change her tune on January 6.

Host Sunny Hostin really tried her best to get Greene to denounce her past views on January 6. Not only did Greene not budge, but her response left the audience grumbling.

HOSTIN: “So now that you are the new Marjorie Taylor Greene, do you still believe those things that you said in the past?”

MTG: “Well, first of all, I’m the same Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I can tell you with authority… [Trump] requested 10,000 National Guard troops to be there on January 6th. Nancy Pelosi denied that. Also, Sergeant Sund, head of the Capitol Police, has testified that he asked for backup and was not even responded to for hours and hours and hours.”

HOSTIN: “Do you still support the January 6th rioters?”

MTG: “So first off, over 95% of BLM and Antifa rioters, their charges were dropped. They were never prosecuted. I’m against a two-tiered justice system. January Sixers, almost 100%, were prosecuted and were sent to prison. I’m also against solitary confinement, which your mayor of this city just signed an executive order against.”

HOSTIN: “Do you believe that Trump was responsible for the insurrection on the Capitol?”

MTG: “No. He did not plan it.”

*Audience groans*

JOY BEHAR: “He encouraged it.”

HOSTIN: “You don’t think he incited an insurrection?”

MTG: “He said, people go peacefully and make your voices heard.”

*Audience groans more loudly*

MTG: “He’s on record on video saying these things. I’m telling you the facts whether you [want to hear them or not]… I am on record over and over saying that [J6] was wrong. However, what I’m against is a two-tiered political system that prosecutes one political protester to the hilt and then lets off other political protesters.”

#9 - Venezuelan journalist Mariana Atencio murders the media’s Maduro narrative.

She says 99% of Venezuelans are “ELATED” that Trump “got this tyrant out.”

The 1% who aren’t happy are Maduro’s inner circle.

Maduro’s regime was so brutal, Atencio says, that babies were given “cement that was camouflaged as milk.”

“We know that they are responsible for the most horrific human rights violations but that’s just what we know,” Atencio said.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. And we’re going to see in this trial in the next year what exactly comes out from Maduro and Cilia Flores (Maduro’s wife).”

#8 - A rioter was shot and killed in Minnesota after attempting to run over a law enforcement officer, according to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

“He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

“The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement.”

Two separate video angles are included. The vehicle did make contact with the officer.

#7 - Protesters are already burning flags in the streets of Minneapolis after a rioter was gunned down for hitting a law enforcement officer with her vehicle.

Journalist Nick Sortor writes that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “is trying to spark a riot” by lying about what actually happened.

“This is the same Mayor who launched the George Floyd Summer of Love.”

#6 - Minnesota’s Fraud Prevention Committee Chair admits U.S. taxpayer dollars are being used to buy property in Kenya and fund the Al-Shabaab terrorist network.

#5 - Stephen A. Smith stuns audience with three simple questions about Nicolás Maduro.

1. “Didn’t Trump originally put a $15 million bounty on Nicolas Maduro’s head in his first term in office? The answer to that would be yes.”

2. “Didn’t President Joe Biden, in 2025, before leaving office, put a $25 million bounty on Nicolas Maduro’s head? The answer to that would be yes.”

3. “Didn’t President Trump come back after putting the $15 million bounty on Maduro’s head after witnessing Joe Biden put a $25 million bounty on Maduro’s head up the ante by increasing that bounty to $50 million? The answer to that would be yes.”

CONCLUSION: “So if we, as a government crossing party lines, mingling with other administrations in terms of mirroring their agenda as it pertains to this specific individual, if that is what happened, what’s the problem?”

#4 - Karoline Leavitt drops 8 major updates as the walls close in on Tim Walz and Minnesota fraudsters.

Things are not looking good for those involved.

1. Leavitt did not rule out that Walz could be under a federal “CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION,” saying, “If there was, I wouldn’t be able to comment on it from up here.”

2. Secretary Bessent will travel to Minnesota later this week to address the fraud and participate in a roundtable focused on the issue.

3. “The Department of Justice has charged 98 total defendants in several Medicaid fraud and related case programs. Sixty-four were convicted, and 85 of the 98 charged were of Somali descent.”

4. “DHS is on the ground, going door to door, conducting large-scale criminal and HSI investigations. They have also sent approximately 2,000 agents to Minneapolis to assist with law enforcement and immigration enforcement.”

5. “The Department of Health and Human Services has also begun requiring a justification and photo evidence for all childcare-related payments nationwide. And they required Minnesota to conduct a full office audit of all child care centers. They also froze $185 million in funding to Minnesota.”

6. “Dr. Oz… also notified Governor Walz they’re going to begin auditing Medicaid recipients and deferring payments on claims based on waste, fraud, and abuse.”

7. “The Department of Labor is also conducting a targeted review of Minnesota’s unemployment program.”

8. “The Department of Agriculture is requiring Minnesota to conduct recertification for SNAP recipients. And HUD has launched investigations into public housing. SBA has also suspended nearly 7,000 borrowers amid suspected fraudulent activity.”

“So with all of that, rest assured, this is an all-hands-on-deck effort from the entire administration to get to the bottom of this and ensure that the ripping off of taxpayers in the state of Minnesota—and it won’t just be Minnesota, it will be any state across this country where fraud has taken place. And we are protecting law-abiding, taxpaying American citizens.”

#3 - The View’s Sunny Hostin looks visibly disappointed after asking MTG to apologize to AOC and Jasmine Crockett.

HOSTIN: “Have you apologized to people like AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and your colleague, who you made fun of her transgender child?”

MTG: “Well, Sunny, just to be clear, I made a blanket apology on my part, but I haven’t received apologies back from so many people that attacked me. So, again, I’m the only one taking accountability and taking a big step in that direction. Really, the responsibility belongs on everyone to do that.”

HOSTIN: *Scrunches her face*

#2 - Monsanto Sues Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Over Alleged Theft of COVID-19 “Vaccine” Technology

#1 - The Trump Administration announces the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, putting REAL FOOD back at the center of health.

More details: https://realfood.gov/

