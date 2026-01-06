Hello readers. I have some exciting news. The Top 10 list is finally back.

I know that for many of you, these daily roundups were your favorite part of this Substack. I had to pause them over the holidays due to time constraints, but they’re officially returning.

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to bring you daily Top 10s, four times a week. They take a significant amount of time, research, and effort to pull off, but I know how helpful it is to have your daily news all in one place.

With that said, let’s get into today’s list.

#10 – Nick Shirley interview exposes a massive Somali ballot harvesting scheme.

David Hoch says he’s “seen” this ballot harvesting fraud with his own eyes.

He alleges that a single person will go into a Somali apartment complex and collect all the ballots to vote for “one specific candidate.” They all vote together.

Some apartment units can claim to have nine people living in them or more. However, there is “no verification” or due process to check “if these people are even citizens that are voting,” Hoch says.

Hoch alleges that local judges bow down to the Somali mafia under the threat that these apartment complexes will all vote in blocs for their opponent if they don’t serve their interests.

Altogether, Hoch says, “You’re talking probably 100,000 or more people” who all vote for one specific candidate.

If true, this is voting fraud on an entirely different scale. One has to wonder whether Tim Walz knew the worst was still ahead before he gave up on running for governor again.

#9 - Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton explains why comedy shows aren’t funny anymore.

She says writers’ rooms have become so woke that even a Marine character couldn’t dislike hugs because that was deemed “homophobic.”

Instead of fighting over what’s funny, she says writers now fight over “what’s offensive.”

“The first thing I heard [when I walked into the room of writers] was where they came from or what ethnicity they were or what sexuality they identified as. And I kept thinking, ‘Yeah, but can they write comedy?’” Heaton said.

#8 - Bill O’Reilly explains what Donald Trump is really after in Greenland after taking down Maduro in Venezuela.

“I know this because I sat in a meeting with President Trump to discuss Greenland.”

According to O’Reilly, “President Trump wants military bases in Greenland. U.S. Air Force and Navy—wants it to blunt the Arctic expeditions of Putin and China, which are actively underway.”

“That’s what he wants,” O’Reilly stressed. “His negotiating ploy is to create chaos in Copenhagen, which he is doing, and CNN is helping him do that. We’re not going to take over Greenland…”

“So all of this is what Trump does. He creates chaos, and then he gets his deal. He needs, we need, the United States, military bases in Greenland. I suspect we will get them.”

#7 - Jasmine Crockett quickly loses composure on The View as she likens Trump’s Maduro arrest to a kidnapping.

“This ain’t about Venezuelans. I get that there are people that don’t like [Maduro], but guess what? There are a lot of people that don’t like our leader. And regardless, somebody coming into the United States and grabbing our leader in the middle of the night and killing people in this country, I’m sure everybody would be outraged at them doing it.”

After the outburst, Crockett suddenly became calmer, telling Joy Behar she’s “trying” to change the way Trump does things.

#6 - Jon Stewart calls out Mark Kelly’s hypocrisy in telling the military to disobey orders from Trump, but not Obama .



STEWART: “So are the boat strikes illegal?”



KELLY: “The Armed Services and the Intelligence Committee have … 40 pages of why these are legal. It's questionable at best.”



STEWART: “Under Obama … they did extrajudicial k**lings of an American citizen through drone strikes.”

#5 - Attorney Aaron Siri exposes a brutal truth about hepatitis B that vaccine pushers can’t explain.

SIRI: “You know what their Hep B vaccination rate is in Denmark for kids?”

WEINSTEIN: “Is it zero?”

SIRI: “It’s like .01% because they only give it to Hep B-positive mothers… You know what their hepatitis B rate amongst children is? Not statistically significantly different than America.”

WEINSTEIN: “Well, there you go. That tells you something.”

SIRI: “Tells you a lot.”

#4 - Former school principal blows the whistle: Schools are drugging 6.4M+ kids (mostly boys) for acting like normal children.

83% of ADHD meds go to boys — natural energy criminalized. Diagnosis rates swing 300% by state.

7-year-old boys can’t sit still 6 hrs? That’s not sickness — the rigid system is.

1:01 clip — brutal truth

#3 - General Flynn has an interesting theory on why we’re not getting accountability for the Minnesota daycare fraud.

He’s looked into Speaker Mike Johnson, and he’s getting daycare and healthcare clinic money funneled through PACs



“I want Speaker Johnson to do more. So we started looking at Speaker Johnson's PACs and how many of his PACs turn money back around to daycare and healthcare clinics and that kind of stuff. It's incredible the amounts of money and that's one person, but he happens to be the Speaker of the House. So this is not a partisan thing for me.”

#2 - Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Dead Runs a Day-Care Center at Home and Has Pocketed $190 Million in HHS Funds

#1 - Doctors Will No Longer Receive Financial Rewards for Vaccinating Kids

BONUS #1 - Another Georgia State Democrat Lawmaker Arrested and Charged with Defrauding Federal Government

BONUS #2 - Avoid These Fertility Landmines Hiding in Your Clothes

BONUS #3 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

