The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam
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The fact of the matter is that the US is attacking a sovereign country for a bunch of made-up reasons, supported by regime propaganda to justify it. The purpose of US aggression is to help Israel by eliminating a powerful rival in the ME, nothing more.

Iran is not Iraq, it's not Afghanistan, Syria or Cuba. It's a heavyweight military power, and this bodes poorly for how a "war" will be fought against it without disastrous consequences.

But those of us pointing this out and expecting our national leadership to behave like cultured, moral men that don't wantonly slaughter people in other countries are the traitors.

Clown world.

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