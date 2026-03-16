This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter on Air Force One on Sunday while she asked about the U.S. sending thousands of troops to Iran.

Around 5,000 U.S. sailors and Marines were deployed to the Middle East while Iran ramped up its attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday. While the reporter asked why the U.S. sent the additional personnel to the Middle East, a visibly frustrated Trump called her “obnoxious” and allowed another reporter to ask a question.

“Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors, can you explain why?” the reporter asked.

“Shh, you’re a very obnoxious person,” Trump replied, before moving on to another reporter.

WATCH:

The development came after Trump said U.S. forces had “totally obliterated” Iranian military infrastructure on Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipping, according to the BBC. Trump also said Friday that the U.S. Navy will soon begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon said it already struck 6,000 Iranian targets during the first two weeks of the conflict, which began on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

Trump also grew visibly angry when an ABC News reporter asked about a fundraising email, which angered many after it featured a photo from the dignified transfer ceremony of six U.S. service members killed in the Iranian conflict.

“You know what, ABC News, I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible,” Trump said.

“Can you give a comment on the soldiers?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t want any more from ABC,” Trump replied.

Trump has repeatedly snapped at reporters from outlets such as ABC News, Bloomberg and CNN. When Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey asked about the files surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in November, Trump replied, “quiet, piggy.” He also called ABC’s Rachel Scott the “most obnoxious reporter” as she asked him about releasing footage of a strike on a suspected narco-terrorist ship in December.

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