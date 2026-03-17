This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andi Shae Napier

A top lieutenant for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned Tuesday morning over the war in Iran.

Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said it is clear Iran posed no threat to the U.S. and the war in Iran was started due to pressure from Israel. The announcement comes a day ahead of Gabbard’s hearing in front of the House Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent said in an X post.

Kent’s remarks stand in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s reasoning for starting the war, as they claimed Iran was rapidly rebuilding their nuclear weapons even though they reportedly “obliterated” the nation’s nuclear site in June during Operation Midnight Hammer.

Top administration officials briefed Capitol Hill’s Gang of Eight in February and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told reporters Israel deemed they faced an existential threat from Iran and would have acted with or without the U.S. Members of the administration claimed the strikes in the region reflected an “America first objective.”

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