The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Synickel's avatar
Synickel
2h

That's hilarious. Pope doesn't want Theil to bring on the antichrist. Heck, the pope is the antichrist.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
15m

... fuck Tucker Carlson! I used to like him, but he's been pushing for a civil war for quite a while now, and I really wonder who's paying him.

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