STORY #1 - Tucker Carlson says the CIA is preparing a criminal referral against him after reading texts he sent to Iran, as a growing rift within MAGA intensifies, pulling top Republicans into the conflict and threatening to fracture the movement.

He insists this was just routine journalism—part of his job. But critics are framing it as a potential national security issue, and conflicting reports are only adding to the uncertainty.

Carlson says he isn’t concerned—but should he be?

What actually set this off, and why it escalated so quickly, becomes much clearer in Maria’s full report.

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STORY #2 - Peter Thiel is hosting secret Antichrist lectures in Rome, setting up a collision course with the Pope while advancing the very AI systems causing many to fear the future.

Behind closed doors, the Palantir founder is warning of a “one-world state,” as critics stress his very own technology is helping build it in real time.

Following similar invite-only sessions in California, Thiel is now gathering elites at undisclosed locations in Rome, with no recordings allowed, where he frames tech regulation as a path to the Antichrist. He even claims that warning about the catastrophic risks helps bring them about, but his critics say that logic is backwards.

Voices within the Catholic world are calling this a direct challenge to the Pope’s push for AI restraint.

So why the secrecy, and what are they planning?

Maria’s full report reveals what’s really at stake.

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STORY #3 - Trump is backing a push to strip broadcast licenses from news outlets over their Iran war coverage, intensifying a high-stakes standoff between government authority and the press.

At the center are claims that viral war footage being shared is actually AI-generated. Yet no publicly available evidence shows what’s fake or who verified it.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused media outlets of spreading fabricated images and suggested some could even face treason charges for amplifying false narratives. FCC Chair Brendan Carr then warned broadcasters could lose their licenses if they fail to meet public interest standards, with early reviews and revocations now in play.

But where will they draw the line? In a war increasingly flooded with misinformation and AI content, proving intent can be difficult. Even independent creators risk getting swept up in the crackdown.

So who determines what’s real, and what happens if they get it wrong?

Maria's full report breaks down the chilling implications.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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