#10 - Teen boy overcomes cancer and deadly lung infection after getting regular sunlight.

Henry Honmyhr was given just two days to live after a rare, flesh-eating fungal infection spread to his only remaining lung following cancer surgery.

When asked what he wished to do before he died, Henry said that he just wanted to go outside.

So hospital staff wheeled his bed outdoors and began giving him daily sunlight and light therapy with a device called the Firefly.

Miraculously, as Dr. Roger Seheult explains, his condition began to reverse. His white blood cell count dropped, his oxygen needs improved, and within days, his infected lung showed 60–70% healing on a CT scan.

Henry survived. He went home. No changes were made to his medication. The only thing they did differently… was give him sunlight.

To this day, Henry is still alive over a year later and is currently in cancer remission.

His mother just shared a photo of him joyfully jumping off a boat into a lake. What a turnaround after being given two days to live.

This story moved popular podcaster Steven Bartlett (Diary of a CEO) to say, “Maybe hospitals should be outside.”

This one’s worth watching.

#9 - Democrat James Carville says Melania Trump is at the center of a “deep, dark” Epstein secret that Trump doesn’t want to get out.

This guy is begging to be sued.

With news breaking that Trump said Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago when she was just 16, Carville is now dragging Melania into it, claiming she might be the “key figure” Trump is protecting.

“To me, a key figure in this is Melania. Okay. And I think THAT’S at the bottom of what they DON’T WANT TO GET OUT because it was all modeling agencies.

“Remember, Trump had a modeling agency. Then Epstein got into the modeling agency, and Jean Luc Brunel, the guy in Paris in the model agency that hung himself. Two out of the three people ended up hanging themselves. There is a deep, dark secret somewhere underneath all this. I really believe that.”

This is disgusting. They’re now attacking Trump’s wife with zero evidence.

#8 - Bernie Sanders FREEZES when asked if Congress should grant Ghislaine Maxwell immunity to testify.

Something’s off here. The body language says it all.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked a simple question:

“Would you be okay with Congress giving her immunity to testify? That’s what she wants.”

Bernie threw up his hands and stumbled:

“I haven’t thought about it.”

“I... I... don’t know the answer to that…”

[Long pause]

Collins followed up: “No position?”

Bernie replied with an awkward grin before saying, “You’re the first person who has asked me about it…”

#7 - NYC Socialist Zohran Mamdani HIJACKS shooting memorial to push gun control.

"I echo the call from Governor Hochul governor for a nationwide ban on assault rifles as it is horrifying to each and every one of us in this room and beyond the man with such documented mental health struggles was able to purchase a weapon, leave alone a weapon of such devastating capability."

Disgusting.

#6 - Attorney who represented 9 Epstein victims says Alan Dershowitz is DEAD WRONG about Epstein—the clients are REAL.

"I've represented not only the nine victims, but I've seen the evidence on behalf of the 40 victims that the FBI investigate at the time to prove conclusively that Epstein had trafficked in underage girls, children as young as 14 years old, for s*x.

Not only that he was using these young children for s*x, but so was Ghislaine Maxwell. And then he was TRADING out s*xual favors to people in Palm Beach and in his Manhattan home, as well as transporting people to his island in the Virgin Islands."

#5 - Fed Chair Jerome Powell leaves interest rates UNCHANGED….again.

Oh boy.

Trump is not going to be a happy camper.

The Federal Reserve announced that interest rates will remain unchanged....despite nearly every major economic indicator pointing toward a rate cut.

Feels like a standoff is brewing between Powell and Trump.

#4 - “Vaccine expert” Dr. Paul Offit says EVERY child over 6 months old needs a full “primary series” of the COVID shots.

It’s now 2025, and he’s still pushing this narrative.

“It’s important to vaccinate young children with a primary series. All children will be susceptible to COVID by the time they’re six months of age. COVID is still circulating... There is no question that we should at least vaccinate children with a primary series [of COVID shots]. It’s questionable whether all children need a yearly series, but certainly they all need a primary series of vaccinations.”

#3 - Cincinnati Councilmember Says Whites "Begged for Beatdown"

Yes, really.

#2 - Hero doctors Simone Gold and Mary Talley Bowden visit HHS to file a formal petition to make ivermectin and HCQ available over-the-counter.

“These life-saving medicines should have never been restricted in the first place,” they say.

#1 - Kamala Harris says she will NOT run for California governor.

Even in her own state—she knows she CAN’T win.

The failed presidential candidate posted to X:

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Translation: her poll numbers must’ve been brutal.

There’s always 2028…

