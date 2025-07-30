This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President J.D. Vance and also running for mayor of Cincinnati, ignited outrage on X after exposing a disturbing social media post by Cincinnati Council Member Victoria Parks, who said the Whites "begged for that beat down" in downtown Cincinnati last weekend.

This comes on the heels of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge's absurd attempt to downplay the Black mob assault, raising very serious concerns about the city's woke leadership.

"They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story," Parks wrote on what appears to be a Facebook post. Bowman took a screenshot of the post and reposted it on X.

"Actual social media comments made by a sitting member of Cincinnati City Council …" Bowman wrote..

Profiling Parks: Here's what the City of Cincinnati's website comes up ... all you need to know about this social justice warrior:

She believes in "free everything," and this pattern of political policies is becoming increasingly common among Democrats who are openly embracing socialism and Marxism, such as the Democratic mayoral candidate in NYC.

One X user asked: "I've seen a lot of people saying they saw "additional footage" that put the reaction of the crowd "in some context," and clearly Ms. Parks saw something so damning that it justified "that beat down." But I can't seem to actually FIND any footage like that. Can you point me to it?"

Watch: footage of the attack.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge failed to answer a reporter's simple question about "What exactly was distorted?" in the video.

Musk commented on the video, saying, "Either she [Theetge] answers the question or she should resign."

Fox News reported earlier that three people have been arrested in connection with the beatdown...

Meanwhile, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, is closely monitoring the situation.

Federal law applies to all Americans - something cultural Marxists and Democrats disagree on.

