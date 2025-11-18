This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Scott Jennings, the only sane person on CNN, left clown anchors Ana Navarro and Abby Phillip reeling during a segment Monday as he exposed Jeffrey Epstein’s direct coaching of Democrat Stacey Plaskett and slammed the left’s hypocrisy on the unreleased files—demanding why Republicans alone face scrutiny when the real scandal ties to Clinton cronies and beyond.

Jennings grilled the panel on Plaskett’s Epstein ties, asking: “Does your concern apply to Stacey Plaskett (D), member of Congress?”

He pressed: “Should she resign? She was being programmed by [Epstein] after the moment you said we all knew.”

Jennings fired: “What Republican was Epstein programming? There’s NO evidence that Trump had any contact with Epstein after he excommunicated him. But we DO have evidence that he was programming Democrat members of Congress!”

“Why isn’t that a big deal to you guys? We do know that! We absolutely know he was programming Plaskett.”

As we previously highlighted, Plaskett received real-time texts from Epstein during a 2019 Cohen hearing aimed at damaging Trump.

Timestamps match her questions probing Trump’s finances, with Epstein suggesting lines amid the impeachment push. Plaskett’s Epstein-linked donations raise quid pro quo alarms—proving his hand in Democrat witch hunts while no victims implicated Trump in any wrongdoing.

Speaker Mike Johnson today blasted Democrats’ sudden Epstein frenzy after Biden’s DOJ sat on the files for years, noting “The Biden DOJ had the files for 4 years – not a SINGLE one of the people who are so loud and animated right now, they never said anything about it for all those four years!”

“None of them held press conferences. None of them demanded the release of the documents. And under Biden’s DOJ, when they prosecuted just Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, not a single one of these Democrats or any of the proponents of the discharge ever made any noise about that at all,” Johnson pointed out.

He further hammered, “So it’s fair for the American people to ask the question, why now? Why suddenly are they so, so interested? They have such an urgent interest in the Jeffrey Epstein matter. Clearly, this is a political exercise for Democrats and a few others, sadly. And it is as deceitful and dishonest as their pointless stunt to shut down the government.”

Johnson revealed the Epstein legislation will be amended in the Senate due to “errors” in the original bill that sponsors refuse to correct, noting “The Senate can correct it.”

Instead, it must now pass the Senate then return to the House, with concerns over national security and victim safeguards delaying the rushed discharge petition.

As we earlier reported, Trump has called for total Epstein file disclosure to expose the “Democrat Hoax,” stating “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide… The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!”

He urged focus on GOP wins like the economy and border security, mocking: “If the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory.”

Democrats are also clamming up as the Clintons refuse subpoenas for Epstein depositions.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted: “Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it.”

This stonewalling contrasts Trump’s full-release push, exposing elite evasion.

