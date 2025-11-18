This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) revealed Monday that Bill and Hillary Clinton are reportedly refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee for their scheduled depositions regarding their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons were among several high-profile political figures, including former U.S. attorneys general and ex-FBI directors, subpoenaed in August 2025 as part of an expanded congressional investigation into the federal government’s handling of the Epstein case.

Hillary Clinton’s deposition was originally set for October 9, 2025. Bill Clinton’s was scheduled for October 14. Both were delayed at the request of legal counsel.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) made the announcement via X in August:

The House Oversight Committee is compelling the following individuals to appear for depositions through issued subpoenas: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

Former President Bill Clinton: October 14

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

#ad: The ancients called it the “remedy for everything but death.” Modern science calls it Black Seed Oil.

Global Healing’s Organic Black Seed Oil is a potent source of antioxidants and essential nutrients.

They took black cumin seed oil and enhanced it with MicroSomal® Technology for superior bioavailability and absorption.

Used for over 2,000 years, this ancient “seed of blessing” naturally supports immune, respiratory, digestive, and joint health.

Experience the timeless secret of natural balance. Nourish your body with Black Seed Oil today.

Experience Ancient Power

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Comer said that Bill Clinton is “a prime suspect” in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation and vowed to get answers about Clinton’s frequent visits to Epstein Island.

Now, according to Rep. Luna, the Clintons are outright refusing to appear.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it,” Rep. Luna wrote on X.

Epstein visited the Clinton White House over 17 times, and Bill has acknowledged traveling aboard Epstein’s infamous ‘Lolita Express’ plane over 20 times.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share