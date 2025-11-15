This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

An Oversight Committee Democrat was texting Jeffrey Epstein and taking advice from him during a 2019 Congressional hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

According to The Washington Post and CNN, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett was exchanging text messages with Jeffrey Epstein in the middle of Michael Cohen’s 2019 congressional testimony on Trump’s business practices.

Plaskett is the Democrat Delegate who represents the US Virgin Islands.

Recall, Michael Cohen was previously sentenced to 36 months in prison for lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and tax evasion charges related to his taxi medallion business.

Jeffrey Epstein was monitoring the Michael Cohen congressional proceedings coaching Plaskett.

“Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets,” Epstein said in a text to Plaskett referring to former Trump aide Rhona Graff, according to The Washington Post.

“RONA?? Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” Plaskett text back.

“Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” Epstein wrote.

Plaskett followed Epstein’s lead and asked Cohen, “Are there other people that we should be meeting with?”

Plaskett steered Cohen: “You’ve got to quickly give us as many names as you can so we can get to them. Is Ms. Rhona, what is Ms. Rhonas?”

WATCH:

#ad: Need a morning pick-me-up without the overpriced coffee?

Global Healing’s NAD+, powered by MicroSomal® Technology, delivers bio-identical NAD+ to restore energy, support metabolism, and boost focus at the cellular level.

By your 40s, NAD+ can drop by 50%—a decline linked to fatigue, brain fog, and metabolic slowdown.

Reignite your energy from within and stay sharp all day long with Global Healing’s NAD+.

Grab your bottle today and see how much more you can get done.

Reclaim Your Energy

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Excerpt from CNN:

Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the US Virgin Islands in Congress as a non-voting delegate, received texts from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing, the delegate’s office confirmed to CNN. “During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein,” Plaskett’s spokesperson, Angeline Jabbar, said in a statement to CNN. “As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.” The released text messages redact the name of the person Epstein was texting with on February 27, 2019 — the day former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified to the House Oversight Committee about the president’s conflicts of interests, business practices and payments to Trump’s alleged mistresses to silence their stories before the 2016 elections. The Washington Post analyzed the text messages and compared them to footage of the hearing to report Plaskett was texting Epstein.

The Democrats’ hoax against President Trump continues to collapse.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share