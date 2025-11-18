This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The House has passed legislation to compel the Trump DOJ to release records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after the bill gained enough bipartisan support to require a House floor vote - and of course, after President Trump reversed course and decided to support it.

We also just learned, thanks to ‘Epstein Files’ releases by House Republicans, that Epstein was close with Larry Summers and Del. Stacey Plaskett.

Before debate concluded on the bill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) read the names of some of Epstein’s victims on the House Floor; Haley Robson, Jena‑Lisa Jones, Michelle Licata, Ashley Rubright, Annie Farmer, Marina Lacerda and Rachel Benavidez. Oddly, the recently deceased Virginia Giuffre.

The bill now moves to the Senate after clearing the House 427-1, after which - assuming it passes, will go to President Trump’s desk to sign into law, and after which the files should then be released.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has repeatedly said that the legislation should be amended to protect the identities of innocent individuals - which we assume will take lots of time, perhaps forever.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, meanwhile, has signaled caution on the legislation, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to bring the bill to a vote immediately.

Also interesting is that Rep. James Comer torched Hakeem Jeffries for soliciting a meeting and donations from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.

