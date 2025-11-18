Image credit: Shutterstock.com

In the latest blow to Democrats from the recent ‘Epstein files’ released by House Republicans, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers announced that he’s stepping back from public commitments after new documents reveal he was asking for Jeffrey Epstein’s advice on how to bang a female mentee behind his wife’s back.

Summers - who was Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and later president of Harvard University, repeatedly messaged Epstein about a woman codenamed “peril” in 2018 and 2019.

In one January 2019 text exchange, Summers told Epstein that the woman was unlikely to leave him due to his position of power and the professional connections that might come with it - to which Epstein replied, “She is doomed to be with you.“

“Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor,” Summers wrote in November 2018. “I think I’m right now in the seen very warmly in rear view mirror category.”

“She must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants professional connection a lot and so holds to it,” Summers then wrote to Epstein in March 2019 - explaining why he believed she continued to engage with him despite tensions, the Harvard Crimson reports.

In at least some of his exchanges with Epstein on the relationship, Summers appears to refer to macroeconomist Keyu Jin ’04, a tenured professor at the London School of Economics at the time, who is mentioned in a series of late 2018 messages between the two men. In one, Summers forwarded Epstein an email from Jin asking for feedback on a paper. Summers mused to Epstein that it was “probably appropriate” to hold off on responding. “She’s already begining to sound needy :) nice,” Epstein replied. -Crimson

Jin earned her bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. at Harvard between 2000 and 2009. Based on the messages, she makes no mention of a romantic relationship with Summers - and it’s unclear whether she knew her mentor and the sex offender were discussing her.

In later messages, Summers and Epstein appeared to joke about the possibility that Summers would have sex with her.

In another exchange, Summers and Epstein discussed Summers’ relationship with Jin’s father - a former high-ranked official in the Chinese Communist Party and founding president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which Summers had long been close with.

When Jin emailed Summers on Dec. 22 to thank him for his support of her and her father — minutes after she sent Summers an outline of an academic paper — Summers forwarded the exchange to Epstein, explaining that he had recently “sent a comment in mtg w her father flattering her father and saying other China officials had flattered him as well.” Summers continued to detail his interactions with the woman — who appears to be Jin but is not named in the Epstein emails after December 2018 — throughout March 2019, now expressing frustration that she was canceling or shortening plans and appeared to be interested in another man. -Crimson

He’s Sorry (he got caught)

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers said on Monday evening, adding “I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”

Summers says he takes responsibility for his “misguided” decision to stay in touch with Epstein, and that he would continue teaching students while stepping back from the public domain.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) - a former DEI-hire Harvard Law Professor, urged the university to cut ties with Summers, saying that he “cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else.”

In response to the scandal, the Economic Club of New York postponed a discussion with Summers this week, hours after the Crimson published its article - telling FT that it was “postponed due to an unavoidable change in schedule. (lol)

