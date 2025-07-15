This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Leftist TDS zombies were particularly screechy this past weekend after news broke that Vice

President JD Vance dared to take his kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

They derided him online and even showed up in person to scream in his face in front of his children.

That post is from the co-chair of the Democratic National Committee.

So onto this bandwagon jumped everyone’s least favourite creepy uncle Gavin “I’m so down with the kids” Newsom, who attempted to shame Vance for enjoying some personal time with his family.

Oooo, big man.

Is that the families of illgeal immigrant children being forced into slave work on weed farms, or the families of the child molesters overseeing those kids?

Before we get to Vance’s epic response, here are a few others worthy of note…

And now the main event…

Nice. Simple. Effective.

Sit down Newscum.

Vance’s response was only perhaps bettered by a post from Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications, who went with this:

Oof. That stings.

Newsom needs someone to take away his smart phone ASAP for his own good.

