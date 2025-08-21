Happy Thursday, readers.

I have some big stories to share with you from today’s research. These 10 stood out most to me:

#10 - Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals 1.1 million MORE Americans have become disabled in just the past 3 months.

Why is nobody talking about this?

The month of July added another 234,000 disabled Americans, making the current high the third new high in a row.

Prominent data analyst @DowdEdward reports that since February 2021, an additional 5.89 million Americans have answered “yes” to the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey question on disability.

That’s a 19.6% increase in reported disabilities over just 4.5 years—something he calls a “disaster.”

This should be front-page news. Why isn’t anyone talking about it?

#9 - President Trump CONFIRMS he’ll be patrolling the streets of DC tonight with police and National Guard

@nicksortor writes: “Someone PLEASE get videos of Trump throwing cuffs on at least a FEW illegals while yelling ‘LOCK ‘EM UP!’”

#8 - The doctor group that defied RFK Jr.’s HHS by insisting babies and small children still need COVID shots receives its top donation dollars from pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi, and Merck.

The American Academy of Pediatrics claims to be “dedicated to the health of all children.”

But a quick look at their donor page shows their real dedication is to the ones funding them.

#7 - Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms that Jasmine Crockett struts around D.C. like royalty while treating her staff like garbage.

When it comes to Crockett’s handbag, she acts as if she’s above carrying it herself.

Instead, she has “one of her young male staffers carry her big, heavy handbag for her. She just hands it off.”

MTG recalled another Crockett moment that left her appalled:

“I remember one time on Oversight, she called one of her staff over, and she whispered something in their ear, and they ran off. And then they came back with this big, white, fluffy pillow that they put behind her back.”

Greene says Crockett puts on a performance that she “understands the Black American struggle,” but the reality is “the girl went to private school” and “she’s a complete fake.”

“She’s as fake as her eyelashes. She’s as fake as her hair. She’s as fake as her fingernails. And she is such a massive fraud.”

#6 - Bed Bath & Beyond’s top executive tells @glennbeck, “I was wrong” about President Trump.

He said his views completely flipped after seeing the White House’s efforts to deregulate business.

“I feel very differently today than I used to,” he told Beck. “And that's really not an emotional reaction. That's an intelligent reaction.”

#5 - Scott Jennings makes a 22-year-old MeidasTouch commentator look like a complete FOOL.

Adam Mockler tried to attack Trump over rising vegetable prices, but @ScottJenningsKY crushed his entire argument with a very inconvenient question.

#4 - Rep. Greg Steube introduces the GRACE Act — CUTTING OFF federal education funds to states that trample the First Amendment.

14 MILLION American children are being denied their right to a religious exemption from vaccines.

This thread explains how the new GRACE Act fights back.

#3 - Illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who killed three Americans in a highway crash, was put on a plane in SHACKLES by Florida state authorities.

He’s being extradited from California to Florida to finally face justice.

Good.

#2 - Cracker Barrel’s stock takes a nosedive after the company unveils a new logo in pursuit of “modernizing” its image.

#1 - New York appeals court TOSSES OUT the $500 MILLION penalty against President Trump.

In Manhattan, of all places.

This is a humiliating defeat for New York AG Letitia James.

A five-judge panel threw out the civil fraud judgment, ruling the $500M penalty against Trump and his business was “excessive.”

BONUS #1 - Karoline Leavitt Turns ABC Reporter’s Question Into a Brutal Self-Own

BONUS #2 - FBI, DOJ Caught Lying About Oklahoma City Bombing Footage

BONUS #3 - Doctor Reveals Why Conventional Cancer Treatment Keeps Failing

BONUS #4 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

