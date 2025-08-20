Happy Wednesday, readers.

#10 – Entrepreneur and health innovator Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong concludes that the disease of cancer is merely a symptom of a collapsed immune system.

According to Soon-Shiong, the key marker that’s been overlooked for decades is your Absolute Lymphocyte Count (ALC).

He says when it drops below 1000 cells per microliter — a condition called lymphopenia — your body is left defenseless against infection, cancer growth, and metastasis.

And science dating back to the 1990s reveals people with lymphopenia have much worse cancer outcomes.

“What ALC is, actually, is your lymphocytes and your T-cells,” he told Megyn Kelly.

“And the lymphocytes and T-cells are the only cells that really matter to prevent infection, to prevent cancer, to treat the cancer, to prevent metastasis,” he explained.

“[So] it’s simple and yet profound that we’ve unlocked a paradigm change where we treat the host, i.e., the immune system, rather than the disease. In fact… the root cause of cancer is the collapse of the immune system.”

#9 - Tulsi Gabbard confirms Deep State actors within the intelligence community are STILL trying to SABOTAGE American elections.

Hannity: “Do we have deep state actors that are trying to influence our presidential elections? Is that what we are concluding here?”

Gabbard: “Yes.”

She then pointed the finger at former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and their allies inside the agencies, who all worked to manipulate and manufacture intelligence to serve partisan interests.

“These are bad actors that have to be rooted out,” Gabbard said. “Our national security depends on it.”

“And that’s what President Trump is determined to do.”

#8 - EPA Head Lee Zeldin Says His Agency Was Used to Funnel BILLIONS From the Inflation Reduction Act to Fmr. Obama & Biden Officials

“They decided to park $20 billion at an outside bank and … send the money through eight NGO’s … that were riddled with … conflicts of interest”

#7 - Sources confirm donors funneled millions through Universal Music Group, Fidelity, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs to “tip off illegals,” while a Progressive Caucus insider admits the caucus secured “injunctions” to block deportation flights.

According to O’Keefe Media Group’s (@OKeefeMedia) latest investigation, major corporations including Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Bank of America, and Universal Music Group have funneled millions of dollars to the Vera Institute of Justice, an organization that monitors federal immigration enforcement and circulates that information to help illegal immigrants evade deportation, according to documents reviewed by OMG and multiple sources familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs contributed $5 million, Fidelity donated $1.3 million, and Bank of America gave $250,000, and Universal Music Group has contributed $50,000.

These revelations follow undercover footage of Santiago Mueckay, a Vera Institute Policy Advisor, who described how the nonprofit “tracks ICE movements” and “pushes that information out” so individuals can avoid federal agents. Mueckay also named high-profile contributors, saying that “Jeff Bezos” and “Bill Gates” were among Vera’s financial backers.

#6 – Ivy League professor Dave Collum questions why so many cops who viewed Anthony Weiner’s laptop are now dead.

The Cornell chemistry professor told Tucker Carlson the laptop was loaded with “kill switches” and “filled with crap that wasn’t supposed to be there.”

He added that officers “kept leaving the room because they couldn’t stand what they were seeing.”

#5 - Dr. Fauci recalls how “painful” it was to correct President Trump and tell the public that “magical elixirs” like hydroxychloroquine don’t work.

“It was very uncomfortable for me when he would… [invoke] magical elixirs like hydroxychloroquine, because somebody told him it works. So when the press asked me, as painful as it was, I had to say, ‘No, that’s not true. Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. In fact, it can harm you. And, no, it [COVID] is not going to disappear like magic. So you’ve got to be careful and wear a mask.’”

#4 - Elon Musk says Tesla’s Optimus robot is destined to become the “world’s biggest product.”

“If Tesla were making a billion of these a year at scale… on the order of $30,000… that’s $30 trillion in revenue.”

“Who wouldn’t want their own personal C-3PO or R2-D2?”

“And it would actually be, by the way, much better in functionality than C-3PO and R2-D2.”

#3 - Stephen A. Smith FIRES shots straight at the Democrat Party....blaming them for the war in Ukraine and saying Trump has done MORE to solve it than ANY Democrat.

“Donald Trump has had a few occasions where he deserves criticism.”

“But on this particular situation, he’s done MORE than we’ve seen any Democrat in office try to do when it comes to Russia, and I just don’t get it.”

#2 - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Putin stayed up into the LATE hours of the night in Moscow waiting for President Trump’s call.

Bessent was in the room when it happened and gave the inside scoop:

“Look, it was very late in Moscow. President Putin was open to meeting with President Zelenskyy and, as you know, President Trump is very persuasive… I’m optimistic.”

Trump gave him the option: call now or tomorrow.

Putin’s response: “I’ll be up for 15 more minutes.”

Bessent added: “I think Putin wanted the call that night. That showed he was eager to hear what the president had to say.”

#1 – FBI Director Kash Patel confirms there was NO factual predicate for the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

“The answer has been DEFINITIVE. There was NO CRIME.”

“There was no predicate to go and INVADE his home.”

“Now, it’s time for accountability.”

