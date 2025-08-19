This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Federal officials, in public and in federal courtrooms, are lying about the existence of video footage from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Utah Attorney Jesse Trentadue believes his brother was interrogated and tortured to death in August 1995 because federal authorities mistakenly thought he was “John Doe #2” in the Oklahoma City Bombing. For the past 30 years, Trentadue has filed 7 major federal FOIA lawsuits seeking documents and evidence, and has already obtained 2 million documents. Trentadue doggedly pursues the many lies federal authorities have told over the years about the bombing, and the illegal federal program “PATCON” that he believes was involved in his brother’s murder, and which is still ongoing today.

One of the critical lies, which still informs the mainstream narratives and dominates most media coverage of the case, is that there was no second bomber alongside Timothy McVeigh that day. McVeigh was convicted of the bombing and executed on June 11, 2001.

Even though multiple eyewitnesses noticed two men exiting the Ryder truck transporting the bomb to the Alfred P. Murrah building that day, the narrative from federal officials is firm that McVeigh acted alone while in Oklahoma City.

This issue would be easy to solve if there were video of the truck arriving and the explosion.

The government has claimed, consistently in public and in court, that no such video exists. The FBI Section Chief David M. Hardy has said in court filings under oath, that no such video exists.

But documents show FBI Agents taking possession of such video, and even describing the contents of such video, in their reports. Jesse Trentadue believes that multiple videos exist of the truck and the bombing, and federal officials refuse to release it because it shows a second bomber whom Trentadue believes was a federal agent.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Trentadue points to eyewitnesses who saw FBI Agents push people away from the immediate wreckage of the Alfred P. Murrah building, sternly warning individuals trying to save people trapped in the wreckage, among the 168 who died that day including the 19 children who died in the second floor daycare that tragic day, that they were not authorized to access the site because of confidential government files and information that were within the wreckage.

One such witness who saw FBI Agents order people away from the rescue mission was Don Browning. Browning testified in court that after being turned away from the wreckage, he also saw FBI Agents put up ladders to rip out the security cameras that were attached to the Murrah building.

This remarkable statement, which is in stark contrast to the statements by DOJ and FBI lawyers over the years that no such security camera footage exists, and no such cameras were ever on the Murrah building, could offer an extraordinary revelation into whether there was one or two bombers, and if there were more people than McVeigh exiting the truck, then the federal government’s theory of the case has been fundamentally flawed from the start.

The FBI and the Department of Justice has claimed in court that no such cameras ever existed. The FBI released 29 videos in 2009 from buildings near the Murrah building that showed the aftermath of the bombing from inside those buildings, but has never released the footage captured from the front of the targeted Murrah building. The FBI was accused of editing the 29 videos from 2009 by deleting the moment of the explosion, where federal authorities claimed the “tapes were being changed out” at that moment.

The presence of cameras on the Murrah building would also significantly undermine the credibility of the United States government and its many assertions in courts for a generation that there were no such cameras and no footage of the bombing.

Trentadue points to still pictures taken by government photographers immediately after the bombing which appear to show still-standing cameras in the corners of the building. The photographic images were admitted into federal trials, and are not the original copies, but in the photographs one can see what appear to be security cameras on the exterior of the federal building.

The Gateway Pundit took these files from Jesse Trentadue, who admitted them into his court proceedings trying to litigate the release of relevant files held by the government, and adjusted them with photo editing software.

With very little effort, a hard-to-discern security camera came plainly into view.

The original image, cropped only on the alleged camera.

Layer edits to the entire image bring out the outline of the camera with more definition.

Editing reveals what appears to be light on the lens of the security camera attached to the Murrah building in Oklahoma City, immediately after the bombing, a camera that federal authorities claim does not exist.

The images, presented below for the first time, not only appear to show a black security camera on the Murrah building, but even show the glare on the camera’s lens barely reflecting the sunlight.

Other photographs from the immediate aftermath of the explosion also appear to show Murrah building cameras in the same spot. Yet according to federal officials, there is no video of the bombing.

These images, and with witnesses like Don Browning who saw FBI Agents remove these cameras, alongside the documents from FBI Agents relating details of what they observed on seized video cameras, are currently being litigated in a Utah federal court for the past 17 years.

The Trump Administration could easily declassify and end Trentadue’s 30 year struggle to find out what really happened to his brother Kenneth. But instead, they have continued to fight harder than ever to prevent the release of any additional files, an estimated 67,000 documents are the subject of the present litigation.

And as there is no statute of limitations on murder, the Department of Justice could also indict the three individuals Jesse Trentadue believes entered his brother’s cell dressed in riot gear and beat his brother to death and then faked the scene to look like a suicide.

Trentadue believes that the batch of documents currently being litigated are critical to revealing the federal role in creating and managing the “Aryan Republican Army,” a group of white extremists that were organized and led by undercover federal agents. This “Army” then engaged in bank robberies and violent crimes that were used to entrap members so that federal officials could prosecute the lower-level members of the organization. Records indicate that the ATF had an undercover agent present on site, Carol Howe, relaying nearly 100 reports back to her handler, in addition to the leader of the group being an FBI Confidential Informant. In addition, an alleged intelligence agent from Germany, Andreas Strassmeier, was also in charge of ‘security’ for the group. Trentadue claims that the funds that McVeigh used to finance the Oklahoma City bombing were obtained from the bank robberies committed by the ARA, and were coordinated with federal agents.

These illegal operations, meant to identify, manage, and entrap political extremists, Trentadue believes, has been ongoing for decades and is referenced in documents as “PATCON” which is short for “Patriot Conspiracy.”

In the past month, the book “Blowback” by investigative journalist Margaret Roberts has reignited interest in the Oklahoma City bombing. Roberts was interviewed by Tucker Carlson on August 5th.

In “Blowback” and corroborated by Trentadue, an unnamed FBI Agent attempted to sell footage of the Oklahoma City bombing for $1 million to Dateline NBC in October 1995. The footage was reportedly held closely by federal agents, and showed two conspirators exiting the truck which minutes later exploded.

The FBI document describing the attempted sale of this footage, is presented below.

Trentadue’s case trying to force the release of this footage, among other evidence he is seeking, was filed in 2008 as Jesse Trentadue v. the Central Intelligence Agency in a Utah federal court. The federal case has been ongoing for 17 years.

The FBI interviewed a reported 25,000 individuals as part of the Oklahoma City investigation, and brought hundreds of witnesses to the several criminal trials, including against Timothy McVeigh and his alleged accomplice Terry Nichols. In none of those trials did the government admit any security camera footage as evidence to show the juries what happened.

Trentadue wrote a letter to Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi in March 2025 asking her to finally stop the pointless litigation opposing his requests, a letter that was ignored.

The Department of Justice’s Senior Media Affairs Manager Natalie Baldassarre responded to a request for comment for this story with: “no comment.”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share