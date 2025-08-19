The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Berkowitz, MD's avatar
Robert Berkowitz, MD
1h

Timothy McVeigh was a CIA recruit for special operations. He became the patsy in this Oklahoma City Murrah Building bombing. The main objective of the bombing might have been that all the Clinton “Whitewater” documents were stored there and destroyed in the bombing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer S's avatar
Jennifer S
1hEdited

The Oklahoma City Bombing was just one in a long line of False Flag Events perpetrated by our own government and the CIA, in this case where the CIA (Remember the CIA MKULTRA Program) used McVeigh as their patsy to take the fall for the bombing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture