Editorial credit: Andrew Leyden / Shutterstock.com

Happy Tuesday, beautiful people.

I’ve got some shocking, explosive, and outrageous stories for you today. Without further ado, here’s today’s Top 10 headlines.

#10 – Karoline Leavitt calmly obliterates ABC reporter who tries to undermine Trump’s peace talks in Ukraine.

This was too easy for Leavitt.

ABC’s Rachel Scott got caught with her pants down when she asked, “As of now, there is no ceasefire in place. We’ve seen Russia continue its attacks on Ukraine. What indications is the president getting from Putin that he wants to have this meeting with Zelenskyy soon?”

Leavitt fired back: “Uhhh, because he spoke to him DIRECTLY, yesterday.”

Scott scrambled: “And—and he expressed that—sooner rather than later.”

That’s when Leavitt buried her:

“He spoke to that directly yesterday, and the president put that IN HIS STATEMENT that he gave to all of you, the news media, knowing you’d be asking, following that conversation in the effort of transparency.”

Leavitt’s calm reminder that Trump had already answered Scott’s gotcha question in writing turned her ambush into a humiliating self-own.

#9 - Trump explodes on Obama for handing Crimea over to Russia, says, “That was PURE and SIMPLE Obama’s fault” on air.

“Crimea is the apple of Ukraine, I mean, it’s so beautiful. And Obama gave it away.”

“Nobody ever mentions that. If I ever did that, the fake news would be writing about me day and night for years.”

“He gave it away.”

“He demanded that they let it go, and Russia came in and took it—like candy from a baby.”

“It was really Obama’s—not really—I mean that was pure and simple Obama’s fault, what a terrible thing he did to that country.”

#8 - A family in Texas is suing an AI chatbot after it told their 17-year-old autistic son to cut himself, engage in sexual activity, and kill his parents.

Character AI, founded by a former Google researcher and run by a former Meta executive, is accused of sending the teen into a terrifying downward spiral.

In just six months, he lost 20 pounds, withdrew from his family, and became violent. Attorney Matthew Bergman says the bot encouraged the boy to self-harm, reject his faith, and even plot against his parents.

“If an adult had said these things to a child, they’d be in prison,” he warned.

The lawsuit emerges as Washington moves to shield AI firms from accountability—sparking fears that Big Tech could soon enjoy the same immunity as Big Pharma.

If AI can corrupt children without consequence, what nightmare future are we allowing? Watch @zeee_media’s disturbing report to see what’s truly at stake.

#7 - CNN is STILL shilling Covid booster SHOTS for adults.....like it’s 2021.

Wolf Blitzer: “When should adults start getting the Covid vaccine booster shots, and when should we start getting the flu shots?”

Meg Tirell: “Well, we are waiting on the Covid vaccines for sort of the regulatory go ahead. And there is still some question about who exactly is going to be eligible and able to get a vaccine.”

“But typically, as we head into the fall and Covid levels are rising nationally, there should be an updated Covid vaccine, especially for people over the age of 65.”

#6 - Governor Ron DeSantis reveals his “great cheat code” that helps him govern Florida so well.

“As governor of Florida, I get this great cheat code: All I gotta do is look to New York, Illinois, California, and then do the opposite.”

Credit: @EricLDaugh

#5 - Senator John Kennedy goes on NewsNation and drops a hilarious piece of advice for dealing with Democrats:

“Never interfere with your opponent when he’s kicking his own ass.”

#4 - Alaska resident Mark Warren received a new Ural motorcycle as a "personal gift" from Putin the day after his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Warren says he is well aware that some people are horrified he took an expensive gift — a similar new Ural motorcycle is valued at about $22,000 — from Putin, whose government is under U.S. sanctions and who has an open arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine.

He knows people are talking about him online, though he hasn’t looked at the comments himself. He says he is very aware some people “take a very dim view of Putin.”

“I pissed off all sorts of people,” he said. “I took it. I could have not taken it, and probably pissed off just as many people as doing that. I don’t care.”

Read the full story.

#3 - FBI, DOJ Caught Lying About Oklahoma City Bombing Footage

#2 - John Oliver says failing to fully endorse injecting children with 20 different vaccines by just 18 months old is “really dangerous.”

This was part of a 33-minute segment where Oliver attacked MAHA and said good health is “out of your control.”

#1 – Pam Bondi sends 32 letters to mayors and 7 to governors, demanding they comply with ICE—or Trump will federalize their cities like he did with D.C.

“If they don't comply… we're going to work with our other agencies to cut off their federal funding. We are going to send in law enforcement.”

Share

BONUS #1 - Chris Pratt Breaks His Silence—Reveals How He Really Feels About RFK Jr.

BONUS #2 - The Most Powerful Lung Treatment You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

BONUS #3 - "Complete Flip": Stunning CNN Poll Shows Ukrainians Now Want to End the War with Russia ASAP

BONUS #4 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

ATTENTION NEW READERS!

Thanks for making it all the way to the end! If you want alerts for my Top 10 lists and exclusive reports, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how it works:

First, enter your email below—this is my direct line to keep you updated.

Every afternoon or evening, I’ll send you the top 10 things I think really mattered in the news that day. It saves you time and spares you the headache of scrolling through social media all day.

And whenever a big interview or story breaks, I’ll break it down for you in simple, plain English.

Live your life while I sift through the news for you. Sign up below to stay informed.