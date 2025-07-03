#10 – Dem strategist James Carville predicts Trump will impose MARTIAL LAW to avoid a 2026 midterm blowout.

“I think he’s going to rig the election.”

“This Big Beautiful Bill is about 25 points underwater... He’s going to see a massive defeat coming, and he’s going to try to do anything he can to extricate himself in that defeat,” Carville said.

“And I would not put it at all past him to try to call MARTIAL LAW or declare that there’s some kind of national emergency in the country or anything like that because the hoof prints are coming. You can hear them, and they’re going to get a shellacking in November of 2026.”

What do you think of Carville’s take? Watch how Bill O’Reilly reacted.

#9 - State Dept Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce reveals 90% of foreign aid NEVER actually made it to its intended destination.

The amount of fraud is mind-boggling. This is why Democrats fought DOGE so hard.

Credit: @libsoftiktok

#8 - Gay news anchor @alexharmstrong perfectly sums up Pride Month with a brutal reality check.

“It turns people off! … It doesn’t show anything good about the gay community.”

X account @againstgrmrs agrees. They write:

“Pride is unnecessary & does NOT benefit gay people. Millions watch in horror as grown adults parade their fetishes in front of kids for an entire month. We're sick of it. It does more harm than good & we're glad it’s over.”

#7 – @RealAlexJones says P. Diddy’s acquittal on serious charges proves Comey’s daughter was orchestrating a major sex trafficking cover-up operation run by the CIA.

#6 – Democratic Doctors Caucus tries an impromptu press conference but can’t even get eye contact.

This is painfully awkward to watch.

Video: @DailyCaller, @AndiNapier

#5 - Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to ALL charges and coldly confesses to murdering four University of Idaho students as the judge reads out the crimes.

Judge Hippler: “Did you, on November 13th, 2022, in Latah County, state of Idaho, kill and murder Madison Mogen, a human being?”

Kohberger: “Yes.”

Judge Hippler: “And did you do that willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, and with premeditation and malice aforethought?”

Kohberger: “Yes.”

It was the same chilling, robotic tone for each of the four victims. Sickening.

#4 - ‘Diddy’ Fans Rub Baby Oil All Over Themselves Outside Courtroom in Celebration

#3 - AI-Powered "Digital Workers" Deployed at Major Bank to Work Alongside Humans

#2 - CBS, Paramount Forced to Pay Trump Massive 8-Figure Settlement for Deceptively Editing ’60 Minutes’ Interview

#1 - Rep. @TimBurchett calls out CNN host to her face for pushing FAKE NEWS about the Big Beautiful Bill.

CNN: “Sir, we have reported on what is in this bill. We do that time and again.”

BURCHETT: “The bill does NOT do anything of what you’ve said. And all you’ve done is scare America. And you’re not doing a service to this country, ma’am.”

BONUS #1 - RFK Jr. Unloads Disturbing Vaccine Secrets on Tucker—And Surprises Everyone on Trump

BONUS #2 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

BONUS #3 - CNN Hyperventilates After Marco Rubio Officially Shuts Down USAID

BONUS #4 - AOC Breaks Her Silence After Republican Blows Apart Her “Bronx Girl” Act with a Damning School Yearbook Photo

BONUS #5 - Devastating New Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Significantly Increases Fetal Loss Risk