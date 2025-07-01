#10 - New pre-print study finds 43% INCREASE in fetal loss when vaccinated early in pregnancy for COVID.

Expected baseline: 9 fetal losses per 100 pregnancies.

Observed result: 13 fetal losses per 100 pregnancies.

That means that 3.85 ADDITIONAL unborn babies resulted in stillbirth or miscarriage than what was expected per 100 pregnancies.

Study co-author

confirmed the results to Dr. John Campbell:

“There are about four (3.85) additional fetal losses per 100 pregnancies for women who vaccinated with a COVID vaccine for the first dose from weeks 8 to 13.”

What’s even more alarming is

warns the stillborn or miscarriage risk could even HIGHER when accounting for healthy vaccine bias.

He explains: “If the women vaccinated early for Covid are similar to the women vaccinated for influenza ... then that means that it’s not 3.85 or 4 additional. It’s almost 9 additional fetal losses.”

This is a catastrophic and downright criminal result.

LINK TO PAPER HERE: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.06.18.25329352v1.full.pdf

#9 - RFK Jr. tells Tucker Carlson the CDC buried its own internal study showing a 1135% INCREASE in autism risk from hepatitis B vaccination.

The researchers were alarmed and shocked by the results before deciding to cover it up.

How did they do it?

“They got rid of all the older children essentially and just had younger children who are too young to be diagnosed [with autism],” Kennedy explained.

Imagine discovering evidence of catastrophic harm and making sure no one ever found out.

Evil.

#8 – Charlie Kirk exposes Zohran Mamdani as the ultimate fake populist and leftist fraud.

He writes:

“Zohran Mamdani has an Ivy [League] professor dad and a famous director mom. He knows how to eat with utensils. But he chooses to eat rice with his bare hands to signal that he is from the Third World and isn't Western. It's a calculated stunt, just like him constantly changing his accent. Honestly, that's a lot worse and more disturbing than if he just authentically ate that way. One is backwards. The other shows his contempt for our culture.”

#7 – WNBA players rank Caitlin Clark as just the 9th-best guard in the league.

This is a stark contrast to fans, who voted her first, and the media, who ranked her as the third-best guard in the game today.

No doubt about it: players hate her. And they’re too dumb to realize she’s the only reason their salaries have gone up $35,000 on average in just one year.

#6 – Kristi Noem reveals she’s working with the Department of Justice to PROSECUTE CNN for promoting an app that lets users track the locations of ICE agents.

“They should be [prosecuted],” Trump added.

H/T: @GuntherEagleman

Before we get to the next story, if you’re not following me, you may be missing out on critical updates. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

#5 – The Senate passes President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” by a razor-thin margin.

The final vote was 50–50, forcing Vice President JD Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote on the Senate floor.

Three GOP senators broke ranks and voted against the bill: Susan Collins (Maine), Rand Paul (Kentucky), and Thom Tillis (North Carolina).

#4 – Tennessee cracks down hard on illegal immigration, targeting ANYONE who shelters illegal immigrants, including their families and landlords.

“New immigration laws take the crackdown a step further. The laws create sweeping criminal penalties for anyone who provides shelter to an undocumented immigrant.”

“The American Immigration Council says they make it illegal for a church to offer temporary shelter, a landlord to rent out a room, or a family member to live with someone who is undocumented.”

Credit: @WallStreetApes

#3 - Leaked document reveals Big Pharma trade group’s secret plan to OUST RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

#2 - Sen. Rand Paul says new documents reveal Anthony Fauci did know gain-of-function research could be the cause of the COVID pandemic, and Fauci will be forced to testify under oath.

“There ultimately will be an interview—either voluntarily or involuntarily…”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#1 - RFK Jr. gives one of the most wholesome three-minute takes on Trump you will ever hear.

“I had him pegged as a narcissist, when narcissists are incapable of empathy. And he’s one of the most empathetic people that I’ve met,” Kennedy said.

“He’s immensely curious, inquisitive, and immensely knowledgeable. He’s encyclopedic in certain areas that you wouldn’t expect,” he continued.

Kennedy added that Trump genuinely cares about soldiers who go to war, citing how Trump “always talks about the casualties on both sides” of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

“Whether it’s vaccines or Medicaid or Medicare, he’s always thinking about how this impacts the little guy. And the Democrats have him pegged as a guy who’s sort of sitting in the Cabinet meeting talking about how can we make billionaires richer. He’s the opposite of that. He’s a genuine populist,” Kennedy said.

Trust me, watching this is better than reading it.

BONUS #1 - Trump Unleashes on Elon Musk in Midnight Attack

BONUS #2 - 60% of Parents Support CDC Plan to Review Childhood Vaccine Schedule, New Poll Shows

BONUS #3 - BUSTED: Pfizer Caught Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from mRNA Injections

BONUS #4 - AOC Breaks Her Silence After Republican Blows Apart Her “Bronx Girl” Act with a Damning School Yearbook Photo

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Thanks for sticking with me to the end. Which of these stories hit you the hardest? Let me know your thoughts below.

Leave a comment