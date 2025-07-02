This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said USAID has officially ceased operations and is no longer giving money to foreign countries.

“Beyond creating a globe-spanning NGO industrial complex at taxpayer expense, USAID has little to show since the end of the Cold War. Development objectives have rarely been met, instability has often worsened, and anti-American sentiment has only grown,” Rubio wrote in a blog post, according to Fox News.

“This era of government-sanctioned inefficiency has officially come to an end. Under the Trump Administration, we will finally have a foreign funding mission in America that prioritizes our national interests. As of July 1st, USAID will officially cease to implement foreign assistance. Foreign assistance programs that align with administration policies—and which advance American interests—will be administered by the State Department, where they will be delivered with more accountability, strategy, and efficiency,” Rubio said.

#ad: As someone who sits (and sometimes stands) at a desk all day, I appreciate when there’s an easy product that can help me maintain an optimal weight.

Berberine from Global Healing is a plant compound with potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

Try it for yourself and see if it works for you. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Discover the Benefits of Berberine Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

A court battle erupted after DOGE dismantled USAID earlier this year. A rogue Biden judge ordered the Trump Administration to pay billions of dollars in foreign aid contracts.

Rubio took over the agency and quietly worked to shut down the corruption and fraud.

As expected, fake news CNN is hyperventilating and claiming USAID’s closure could contribute to 14 million deaths in the next five years.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share