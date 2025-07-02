This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Caleb Ruger

Supporters of Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated outside the federal courthouse in New York City by pouring baby oil on each other following the jury’s verdict Wednesday.

Video from the scene shows a woman wearing a blue wig dancing as a nearby man pours baby oil all over her. The surrounding crowd cheered while many filmed the episode.

CNN reported that Diddy’s fans were chanting “It’s not RICO, it’s FREAKO” after learning that the star had been acquitted on a majority of his charges. RICO is the abbreviation for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Combs was acquitted of all racketeering charges, which could have landed him in prison for life. Instead, the famous rapper, was found guilty on relatively more minor crimes related to prostitution.

The baby oil celebrations are a callback to the over 1,000 bottles found, according to authorities, during raids on Diddy’s properties in March of 2024. The substance was allegedly used during multi-day sex parties known as “freak offs.” The indictment against Diddy claimed these “freak offs” were nonconsensual, accusing Combs of coercing women with threats and other tactics.

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution Wednesday after a lengthy 7-week trial involving over 30 witnesses. He was acquitted on 3 out of the 5 charges he faced, avoiding conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Combs faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence for both prostitution counts. His sentencing date has yet to be announced.

