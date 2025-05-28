This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff, Anthony Bernal, “wielded an enormous amount of power” in the White House, a new undercover video reveals as Joe Biden’s “autopen” presidency comes under scrutiny.

The revelation came from none other than DNC vice chair David Hogg, who made the admission to an undercover Project Veritas reporter amid a discussion about DNC “corruption” as the organization attempts to oust him from its ranks.

“I think the fact of the matter is the DNC is always going to be a campaign arm of the president, ultimately,” Hogg told the undercover Veritas journalist, adding, “The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden. That’s it.”

“Like Jill Biden’s chief of staff had an enormous amount of power,” Hogg added.

Former Biden digital strategist Deterrian Jones picked up where Hogg left off, saying Bernal’s powerful role was “an open secret,” describing him as a “shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure.”

“I would avoid him, he was scary,” Jones said.

“I’ve never seen him,” the Veritas reporter told Hogg and Jones, who replied, “Exactly.”

“I knew how he looked, but the general public wouldn’t know how this man looked, but he wielded an enormous amount of power,” Jones said. “And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the White House.”

The bombshell revelations come as President Donald Trump has railed against Biden’s “autopen” presidency after the Oversight Project discovered mostly all docs signed by Biden featured an autopen signature.

“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment. It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

Bernal is one of at least four high-ranking staffers asked by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) to testify before the Oversight Committee on Biden’s cognitive decline and their roles working “behind the scenes” to “cover up” his deteriorating health.

