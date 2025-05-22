This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

DOJ Pardon Attorney Ed Martin discussed Biden’s growing autopen scandal this week with journalist Mark Halperin on the “2WAY Tonight” podcast.

Last Tuesday Ed Martin said that the Justice Department is reviewing Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons since it has become increasingly clear he was incapacitated during his presidency.

Ed Martin this Tuesday revealed he wrote to the Biden family and others and a senior Democrat whistleblower came forward with shocking allegations.

A couple of people “lawyered up” Ed Martin said.

“The Biden pardons are unprecedented,” he added.

“I had a whistleblower in my office 10 day ago, senior, senior Democrat saying, ‘Look, it was these three people that controlled access, and they were making money off of it,'” Ed Martin told Mark Halperin. “I don’t know if I believe it yet, but the point is I think we have to get to the bottom of it for the American people and to protect the process. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Although Ed Martin couldn’t name names, he said the senior Democrat whistleblower worked as a high level advisor in Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

The three gatekeepers who were allegedly selling access to the autopen were Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Mao lover and senior White House Advisor Anita Dunn and Biden attorney Bob Bauer.

Ed Martin said former Biden counsel Steve Ricchetti and Jill Biden were also lead ‘characters’ in the Biden White House.

The Oversight Project recently released analysis of Joe Biden’s pardons for family members, Dr. Tony Fauci, General Milley, J6 Committee members and Gerald Lundergan.

Joe Biden also issued a blanket pardon for his son, Hunter Biden after promising not to intervene in the Justice Department’s prosecution of tax and gun crimes.

On January 19, 2025, just one day before Trump was set to be sworn in as the 47th US President, Joe Biden issued a flurry of pardons to his family members, Fauci and others.

The Oversight Project determined that all of the pardons issued on January 19 had the same exact Biden autopen signature.

The Oversight Project also has gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature – ALL used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

