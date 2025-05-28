Maverick Pictures / Shutterstock.com

In a fiery Fox Business interview on Tuesday, President Trump’s newly appointed Crypto and AI Czar, David Sacks, pulled no punches — directly accusing radical leftist Senator Elizabeth Warren of running the Biden White House’s infamous autopen and using it as a weapon to “terrorize” the crypto community.

Sacks, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned pro-Trump policymaker, didn’t mince words during the interview.

He accused “Pocahontas” Warren of waging a personal war against digital finance, calling her actions a “pathological hatred” of crypto.

Sacks: “This is the financial system of the future, Jessie, and we have to encourage it. What the Biden administration was doing—and let’s face it, it wasn’t Biden—Elizabeth Warren controlled the autopen during that administration. She, for some reason, has this pathological hatred of the crypto community. She wants to drive this community offshore; she doesn’t want it happening in the United States. That’s the wrong policy for the United States. We want all the innovation happening here. This is a financial system of the future. It’s cheaper, it’s more efficient—we want it happening here, Jessie. And I think people are thrilled that President Trump is making that possible.”

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that whoever used Joe Biden’s autopen “usurped the power of the presidency.”

“Other than the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the Biggest Scandal in American History is the “AUTOPEN!” Whoever used it was usurping the power of the Presidency, and it should be very easy to find out who that person (or persons) is. They did things that a Joe Biden, of sound mind, would have never done, like, Open Borders, Transgender for everyone, men in women’s sports, and far more. Fear not, however, we will bring America BACK, BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

It was reported last week that House Oversight Chairman James Comer identified five Biden aides who were involved in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline and autopen scandal.

Comer demanded testimony from former Dr. Kevin O’Connor and four former aides related to the Biden health scandal.

Chairman Comer had demanded testimony from: Biden White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Director of Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, Former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to First Lady Jill Biden Anthony Bernal, Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, Former Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams.

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal. The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf. Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity. Today, we are calling on President Biden’s physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth. In the last Congress, the Biden White House blocked these individuals from providing testimony to the Oversight Committee as part of the effort to cover-up Biden’s declining health. Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action. The American people demand transparency and accountability now,” said Chairman Comer.

Comer told Fox News host Jesse Watters that subpoenas are coming.

