Guest post by Kelen McBreen

The credentials panel for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Monday to void anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg’s election to sit as the party’s vice chair, with former Oklahoma Attorney General Kalyn Free accusing the DNC of violating its rules on gender diversity by electing Hogg.

In what appears to be a case of Free being a sore loser, the Oklahoma Democrat challenged Hogg’s seat as vice chair this month after her own unsuccessful 2024 candidacy where she was defeated by Artie Blanco, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Hogg.

While many Democrats collectively repeat the phrase, “diversity is our strength,” the DNC’s rules that it should ensure gender parity are now being used by members to divide the governing body.

While Hogg argues being elected to a vice chair position would benefit the DNC by bringing in a younger leader, Free claims the fact that he’s a male goes against the party’s leadership policies.

Free told POLITICO that Kenyatta and Hogg obtained more votes than herself and two other female vice chair candidates because the DNC didn’t follow its own rules and “made it impossible” for any woman to win the race.

She stated, “I have always known that the Democratic Party is the party of free and fair elections. Today, the credentials committee of the DNC confirmed that correcting mistakes in process, and protecting democracy is more important than saving face.”

Responding to the vote dismissing his election, Hogg said, “[It’s] impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote. The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.”

Kenyatta was also voted out as a DNC vice chair by the committee due to Free’s challenge.

Both Hogg and Kenyatta are to remain holding their posts until a full DNC vote on their removals takes place later this year.

Fox News and Washington Examiner contributor Joe Concha called the DNC efforts to remove Hogg and Kenyatta a move straight out of the “Soviet playbook” despite personally viewing Hogg’s election to vice chair as a “horrible choice.”

The party is still recovering from its decision to replace senile Joe Biden with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election in a last-minute move that resulted in a landslide victory for President Donald Trump.

