Guest post by Andrew Powell

Thousands of Unidentified Submersible Object (USO) sightings around waterways in the United States have been recorded by a popular UFO-reporting app, and they’re causing such a stir, it has high-ranking officials from the US Navy worried that they could potentially be a national security threat.

Branding themselves as the “largest queryable historical sighting database for global UFO sightings,” Enigma claims they have gotten more than 30,000 reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) since their launch in 2022.

However, sightings haven’t just been in the sky. There’s also been reports regarding eerie objects rising up from the ocean, or diving into the sea with no physical splash.

Enigma has recorded over 9,000 sightings that were within 10 miles of the shorelines or another major water body in the United States as of August, with 500 being within five miles. According to Marine Technology News, over 150 reports describe unexplained objects lurking above or entering water.

The author of “Catastrophic Disclosure: Aliens, The Deep State and The Truth,” Kent Heckenlively spoke with FOX News Digital and said that the underwater sightings go against both logic and science.

“That’s one of two things,” said Heckenlively, per the outlet. “Either that’s something we don’t understand, or our technology is picking up ghosts underwater.”

California (389) and Florida (306) have the most reported USO sightings in the United States, with one of the strangest being a witness catching on video a mysterious green light that was underneath the ocean’s surface, per the New York Post.

“The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the DOD is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena,” wrote retired Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet in a Mar. 2024 report, warning UFOs able to enter water without splashing or crashing could have ramifications that are “world-changing.”

