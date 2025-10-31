This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

A politician in Mexico was left stunned following security cameras filming strange orbs flying near his ranch, according to a social media post.

Previously the Nuevo León governor and 2018 candidate for president of Mexico, Jaime Rodríguez revealed compilation of footage showing the orbs on Facebook recently, according to Mexican news outlet Reporte Indigo.

Rodríguez said the orbs were seen near his ranch in Icamole, asking if there were any individuals who could offer an explanation for the eerie balls of light, according to the post. Footage shows orbs moving at a solid speed over hills on his property.

Multiple people pointed out the sounds of the dogs and cats in the area being unsettled by the orbs, per Reporte Indigo. “That’s what caught my attention the most, and they’re not wrong,” Rodriguez said to one user.

Several theories are floating around about what the balls of light could be, with some saying that they’re connected to aliens while others believe it’s a natural phenomenon that took place, according to Coast to Coast AM.

WATCH:

In other bizarre sightings, the Daily Caller recently covered a group of UFOs caught on camera in Spain that were disappearing in the sky before reappearing. The sighting reportedly happened Oct. 5 on the island of Mallorca in the resort city of Palma.

The video, which you can see here, shows four bright flying orbs in front of a cloud while two others were beneath them. The UFOs were moving slowly in broad daylight, instantly vanishing before making reappearances in different locations.

