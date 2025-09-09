This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

On Tuesday morning, Capitol Hill was rocked by the release of a never-before-seen military surveillance video showing what appears to be a glowing orb, an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), shrugging off a U.S. Hellfire missile like it was a paper airplane.

The 100-pound air-to-ground missile literally bounced off the craft, barely leaving an impact, before the UAP shot away at impossible speeds.

The shocking footage, captured by an MQ-9 Reaper drone off the coast of Yemen on October 30, 2024, was unveiled by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) during the latest congressional hearing on UAPs.

Burlison wrote:

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time. October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen. Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target. **Footage presented as received from a whistleblower. Independent review is ongoing.**

The hearing, titled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection,” was led by Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Luna minced no words, blasting the intelligence community for stonewalling the American people:

“In today’s UAP hearing, we revealed new military surveillance video showing a UAP splitting a Hellfire missile in mid-air. Not a single witness was aware of any U.S. military technology capable of such a feat. Every witness described the footage as extremely scary.”

In her opening statement, Task Force Chairwoman Luna condemned the federal government and intelligence agencies for their persistent lack of transparency on research and disclosure surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

She stressed that UAPs pose serious threats to U.S. national security and emphasized the urgent need for the federal government to finally acknowledge and address them.

Luna: I have now spoken to a number of whistleblowers from the military, to include at the infamous Eglin AFB incident that occurred when myself and former Rep Matt Gaetz as well as Rep Burchett followed up on a lead from multiple active-duty air force pilot whistleblowers that alleged that the USAF was covering up UAP activity at Eglin AFB. We have heard from a number of whistleblowers, specifically military pilots, that the reason for not coming forward publicly is out of fear that speaking out would cost them their flight status, and potentially their careers. That is unacceptable. We cannot protect our airspace if our best-trained observers are silenced. We cannot advance science if we refuse to ask questions. And we cannot maintain trust in government if we keep the American people in the dark. Now, Congress has tried to fix this problem. […] But the reality: the reports that come in are too often brushed aside, slow-walked, or met with skepticism rather than serious investigation. Recently, the former AARO director known as Sean Kirpatrick attacked our witness and members on this committee. It should be noted that he is a documented liar and brings into question what his purpose at AARO really was if it was not to follow up on investigations and disclose his findings to Members of Congress. A former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Chris Mellon, described a report published by ARRO that “found no evidence that any USG investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology,” as “the most error-ridden and unsatisfactory government report I can recall reading during or after decades of government service.” Mellon further noted that this was the first ARRO report submitted to Congress without the Director of National Intelligence’s sign-off and seemingly excluded input from “any of the scholars or experts who have studied and written extensively on this topic as would normally be the case in another field.” Mellon determined that the report failed to fulfill the congressional mandate under which it was required, omitted entire agencies with “known investigations or activities relating to UAP,” and omitted any discussion of efforts to hide classified or unclassified information about UAP. Such efforts were unaddressed by the report despite the existence of agency records and investigations concerning them, including at US Customs and Border Protection. […] The witnesses today are not alone, far from it. In fact, 34 senior military, government, and intelligence officials have broken their silence. This includes Senator Rubio, Senator Rounds, Senator Gillibrand, General Jim Clapper, the former director of the Government’s UAP task force, the former head of aviation security on the White House national security council, a former secretary of defense, and many more. To quote Senator Rubio in the upcoming documentary Age of Disclosure: “even presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis but that begins to spin out of control.” And to quote Senator Gillibrand who went public in a upcoming documentary, “it’s not acceptable to have secret parts of government that no one ever sees.” It is time for the fundamental truths around UAP to be revealed to our nation’s leaders and to the public.

Three decorated veterans, Navy and Air Force, testified under oath, recounting chilling encounters with bizarre craft, according to the Daily Mail:

Jeffrey Nuccetelli , a 16-year Air Force military police officer, called the missile-video “exceptional evidence” and revealed he had personally witnessed giant triangle ships, glowing cubes larger than football fields, and the infamous “Tic-Tac” craft. He also accused the Air Force of deliberately destroying incident reports every three years to erase the paper trail.

Dylan Borland , a former Air Force geospatial intelligence specialist, testified that his career was ruined after reporting a 100-foot triangular craft at Langley AFB in 2012. Borland says he was blacklisted from jobs, his security clearance manipulated, and even subjected to phishing attacks from intelligence operatives after disclosing UFO sightings to inspectors.

Alexandro Wiggins, a U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, described a February 2023 incident aboard the USS Jackson, where four Tic-Tac objects emerged from the Pacific Ocean before blasting off in formation at incredible speed — without sonic booms or engine trails.

