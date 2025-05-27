This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

Scientists in Mexico reportedly cannot explain what’s going on with a metallic orb seen floating over a town in Colombia, with some claiming it could have extraterrestrial origins.

Footage of the sphere flying above Buga, Colombia, has gone viral in recent weeks, with a video showing it falling out of the sky and landing in a forested area.

“The orb — which reportedly weighed about 4.5 pounds and was cold to the touch when found — had etched into it a series of ancient-looking symbols, including runes and characters from the Ogham and Mesopotamian writing systems,” reports the New York Post.

The Post has more on the recovery of the orb:

One of the men who found the sphere, named only as Jose, felt sick for days after touching the orb, el Potro said. “When I poured water on it, it started to smoke, and the water vaporized instantly,” he added.

The silver metallic ball was then studied by radiologist Jose Luis Velazquez, who said he could find no visible welds or joints.

“It is of artificial origin in that it shows no evidence of welding, and its internal structure is composed of high-density elements. More testing is needed to establish its origin,” Dr. Velazquez said in a report by a Mexican news outlet.

“X-rays also revealed 18 small dots within the orb, arranged in a pattern,” the Post reports.

Researchers reportedly used AI to decrypt symbols on the orb, revealing a message that reads: “The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness — individual consciousness.”

According to the Post, the research group investigating the ball claimed the message pertained to environmentalism, saying, “We interpret it as a message to humanity, encouraging a collective shift in consciousness to help Mother Earth — especially considering the current issues with pollution and environmental decline.”

While some locals believe the sphere may be a UFO discovery of alien origins, University of San Diego Biophysicist Julia Mossbridge said it “looks to me like a really cool art project.”

“We are entering a time when we don’t have the control that we thought we had,” Mossbridge told Fox News, adding people tend to dismiss things when “something shows up that doesn’t fit our model of the world.”

“If an artist is doing this, why is that? Well, I think it’s partly the same reason. It’s because we’re learning that we don’t understand what’s in our skies, what’s in our waters. And there’s something going on that’s essentially bigger than us,” she said.

Mossberg added that a group like Harvard University’s Galileo Project could establish whether the sphere was “clearly non-human made.”

